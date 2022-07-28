ActionSA resolute in removing ANC from KwaDukuza Municipality, despite 'issues' with DA

ActionSA stands ready with fresh no-confidence motions in the ANC in the KwaDukuza Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal.

This follows an altercation which collapsed proceedings.

The DA and ActionSA have been at loggerheads over whether to proceed with a no-confidence motion.

ActionSA will submit fresh no-confidence motions in the ANC's leadership in the KwaDukuza Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, following an altercation that collapsed proceedings.

According to ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont, the ANC in KwaDukuza provoked a physical altercation during Thursday's council sitting.

In a statement, Beaumont said this was done to deliberately collapse the meeting in a transparent attempt to avoid the voting on our motions of no confidence in the executive mayor, deputy mayor, speaker of council and chief whip.

"This is the same ANC that the DA was happy to let the people of KwaDukuza endure even further. In any event, ActionSA will be ready to submit fresh motions of no confidence tomorrow [Friday].

"The ANC cannot evade accountability and the will of the people forever. Appreciating this violent conduct by the ANC, ActionSA, in the next sitting of council, will move a motion for the vote of no confidence to happen by secret ballot," he added.

The DA and ActionSA are at loggerheads over setting up a pivotal coalition government in the municipality, which will effectively remove the ANC from power.

A war of words erupted on Monday between the two parties when the DA accused ActionSA of cadre deployment and making illegal demands during coalition talks.

ActionSA hit back, saying the DA needed to put personal grievances aside and work with smaller minority parties to oust the ruling ANC.

DA to seek answers on collapsed KwaDukuza council meeting. pic.twitter.com/bPD9BRjjEu — Dean Macpherson (@DeanMacpherson) July 28, 2022

The ANC attained less than 50% of the vote in the last local government elections, leaving the door open to a coalition government in the area that could swing power away from the ruling party for the first time in South Africa's democracy.

"ActionSA remains steadfast in its commitment to unseating the ANC in this municipality, and this work will never stop until the ANC is in the opposition benches," Beaumont said.

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille added the DA was committed to removing the ANC where it could.

"The DA and some other parties believe it is necessary to sign and seal a coalition agreement before we vote the ANC out of power so that we can seamlessly form a functional new government.



"Unless we do, the resulting vacuum could result in the province placing the municipality under ANC administration. This will take KwaDukuza from the frying pan into the fire," she said.