1h ago

add bookmark

ActionSA resolute in removing ANC from KwaDukuza Municipality, despite 'issues' with DA

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Michael Beaumont.
Michael Beaumont.
Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images
  • ActionSA stands ready with fresh no-confidence motions in the ANC in the KwaDukuza Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal.
  • This follows an altercation which collapsed proceedings.
  • The DA and ActionSA have been at loggerheads over whether to proceed with a no-confidence motion.

ActionSA will submit fresh no-confidence motions in the ANC's leadership in the KwaDukuza Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, following an altercation that collapsed proceedings.

According to ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont, the ANC in KwaDukuza provoked a physical altercation during Thursday's council sitting.

In a statement, Beaumont said this was done to deliberately collapse the meeting in a transparent attempt to avoid the voting on our motions of no confidence in the executive mayor, deputy mayor, speaker of council and chief whip.

"This is the same ANC that the DA was happy to let the people of KwaDukuza endure even further. In any event, ActionSA will be ready to submit fresh motions of no confidence tomorrow [Friday].

"The ANC cannot evade accountability and the will of the people forever. Appreciating this violent conduct by the ANC, ActionSA, in the next sitting of council, will move a motion for the vote of no confidence to happen by secret ballot," he added.

READ | By-elections: DA on a victory parade, says ActionSA's bid to split opposition unsuccessful

The DA and ActionSA are at loggerheads over setting up a pivotal coalition government in the municipality, which will effectively remove the ANC from power.

A war of words erupted on Monday between the two parties when the DA accused ActionSA of cadre deployment and making illegal demands during coalition talks.

ActionSA hit back, saying the DA needed to put personal grievances aside and work with smaller minority parties to oust the ruling ANC.

The ANC attained less than 50% of the vote in the last local government elections, leaving the door open to a coalition government in the area that could swing power away from the ruling party for the first time in South Africa's democracy.

"ActionSA remains steadfast in its commitment to unseating the ANC in this municipality, and this work will never stop until the ANC is in the opposition benches," Beaumont said.

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille added the DA was committed to removing the ANC where it could.

READ | A nude dawn: ANC KZN conference gets dirty with 'seductive' WhatsApp message claims

"The DA and some other parties believe it is necessary to sign and seal a coalition agreement before we vote the ANC out of power so that we can seamlessly form a functional new government.

"Unless we do, the resulting vacuum could result in the province placing the municipality under ANC administration. This will take KwaDukuza from the frying pan into the fire," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
actionsakwazulu-nataldurbanpolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 3292 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
58% - 9311 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3355 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.57
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.08
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
16.82
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,751.42
+1.0%
Silver
19.80
+3.7%
Palladium
2,073.00
+2.0%
Platinum
887.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
106.62
+2.1%
Top 40
62,170
+0.3%
All Share
68,611
+0.3%
Resource 10
62,428
+1.3%
Industrial 25
84,469
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,310
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo