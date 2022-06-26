ANC Gauteng conference: Voting resumes as Lesufi and Maile face off

The ANC Gauteng provincial conference resumed with nominations following a 10-hour delay because of credentials.

Voting will begin with an announcement of the new leadership expected.

Lebogang Maile and Panyaza Lesufi both accepted nominations for the chairperson position.

Voting was under way by midday, following the nomination process for the province's top political positions. Those nominated along with the two were from each of the preferred slates – Maile's "Adiwele" and Lesufi's "Renewal" slate.

Others nominated include Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Mzi Khumalo for the position of deputy chairperson.

For the provincial secretary position, three people were nominated: former provincial secretary Jacob Khawe, Ekurhuleni regional secretary Thembinkosi TK Nciza, and Thulani Kunene.

Delegates nominated Nomathemba Mokgethi for deputy provincial secretary, while Tasneem Motara accepted her nomination, which was raised from the floor.

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku declined his nomination for provincial treasurer. Instead, Morakane Mosupye accepted his nomination for the position from the conference floor.

Too close to call

Lesufi and Maile had previously contested the deputy chairperson position in 2018, which saw Lesufi emerging victorious.

The atmosphere at the conference indicates the numbers are too close to call this time around.

Ahead of the gathering, clear support from Maile was predicted from Tshwane, where most branches indicated their support for the Gauteng Cogta MEC.





His support was also expected in Ekurhuleni, but Lesufi enjoys some regional support there as well.



In the Johannesburg region, the support was said to be split.

A similar picture was predicted for the West Rand.

Sedibeng, where Lesufi launched his campaign, is believed to back him.

Prolonged debate, court case

Nominations began early on Sunday morning, following a 10-hour debate about credentials.

Credentials adopted included just over 1 000 delegates qualified to participate at the conference.

The prolonged debate was caused by continued disputes about the participation of five branches from Ekurhuleni.

These are the same branches whose votes were quarantined at the ANC Ekurhuleni regional conference a few weeks ago.

The debate was fierce, with delegates raising objections about guests present, including ANC national executive committee (NEC) members, at the conference.

The participation of the ANC Youth League also came into question as hours passed with no hope of a resolution.

The conference was also marred by a court case launched by an ANC member from Ekurhuleni who ultimately failed to convince the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to halt the conference.

