3h ago

add bookmark

ANC Gauteng conference: Voting resumes as Lesufi and Maile face off

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile at the Gauteng ANC provincial conference.
Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile at the Gauteng ANC provincial conference.
PHOTO: Panyaza Lesufi
  • The ANC Gauteng provincial conference resumed with nominations following a 10-hour delay because of credentials.
  • Voting will begin with an announcement of the new leadership expected.
  • Lebogang Maile and Panyaza Lesufi both accepted nominations for the chairperson position.

Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile have both accepted nominations for the position of chairperson at the Gauteng ANC provincial conference.

Voting was under way by midday, following the nomination process for the province's top political positions. Those nominated along with the two were from each of the preferred slates – Maile's "Adiwele" and Lesufi's "Renewal" slate.

Others nominated include Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Mzi Khumalo for the position of deputy chairperson.

For the provincial secretary position, three people were nominated: former provincial secretary Jacob Khawe, Ekurhuleni regional secretary Thembinkosi TK Nciza, and Thulani Kunene.

Delegates nominated Nomathemba Mokgethi for deputy provincial secretary, while Tasneem Motara accepted her nomination, which was raised from the floor.

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku declined his nomination for provincial treasurer. Instead, Morakane Mosupye accepted his nomination for the position from the conference floor.

Too close to call

Lesufi and Maile had previously contested the deputy chairperson position in 2018, which saw Lesufi emerging victorious.

The atmosphere at the conference indicates the numbers are too close to call this time around.

Ahead of the gathering, clear support from Maile was predicted from Tshwane, where most branches indicated their support for the Gauteng Cogta MEC.


His support was also expected in Ekurhuleni, but Lesufi enjoys some regional support there as well.

In the Johannesburg region, the support was said to be split.

A similar picture was predicted for the West Rand.

Sedibeng, where Lesufi launched his campaign, is believed to back him.

Prolonged debate, court case

Nominations began early on Sunday morning, following a 10-hour debate about credentials.

Credentials adopted included just over 1 000 delegates qualified to participate at the conference.

The prolonged debate was caused by continued disputes about the participation of five branches from Ekurhuleni.

These are the same branches whose votes were quarantined at the ANC Ekurhuleni regional conference a few weeks ago.

The debate was fierce, with delegates raising objections about guests present, including ANC national executive committee (NEC) members, at the conference.

The participation of the ANC Youth League also came into question as hours passed with no hope of a resolution.

The conference was also marred by a court case launched by an ANC member from Ekurhuleni who ultimately failed to convince the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to halt the conference.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anclebogang mailepanyaza lesufigautengjohannesburgparty politicspolitics
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
41% - 2916 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 1506 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 2650 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.80
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.39
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.68
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,827.37
0.0%
Silver
21.15
0.0%
Palladium
1,880.50
0.0%
Platinum
911.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
113.12
+2.7%
Top 40
59,993
+1.6%
All Share
66,349
+1.6%
Resource 10
64,422
-0.2%
Industrial 25
76,590
+2.6%
Financial 15
15,623
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo