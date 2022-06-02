ANC loses wards to EFF, DA in by-elections, holds onto Soweto ward by a thread

The DA and the EFF managed to win wards from the ANC in by-elections on Wednesday in Gauteng and the Northern Cape.

The DA celebrated its victory in Kareeberg in the Northern Cape as an indicator that voters were choosing not to split their votes by supporting smaller political parties.

The ANC managed to hold on to two wards in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

The DA and the EFF clinched wards from the ANC in by-elections in Gauteng and the Northern Cape on Wednesday.

Two by-elections were held in Gauteng - Ward 29 in Rand West City and Ward 53 in Soweto Protea Glen.



Unofficial numbers, which the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is yet to confirm, showed a decline in the party's support in wards it held previously, and that it managed to retain three wards.

The EFF obtained 55% in Rand West City, a 30% increase from its support in the municipal elections.

The ANC managed 40% - a 20% decline from last year.

This year, the EFF won two wards from the ANC, breaking the ANC's hold in the Northern Cape's Phokwane Local Municipality.

This is the third ward the EFF has managed to secure from the ANC in by-elections this year.

??BREAKING: DA wins Ward 4 Kareeberg, taking the Ward away from the ANC!



DA – 42.77% (2021 – 13.35%)

ANC – 32.59% (2021 – 32.53%)

EFF – 19.76% (2021 – 21.59%)

KCM – 4.28% (2021 – 24.15%)

PA – 0.61% (2021 – 0%)



% Poll – 72.63%#KhulaDA pic.twitter.com/709qaSsn94 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 1, 2022

The ANC retained Ward 53 in Soweto but the party showed a decline in support to below 50%.



Opposition political parties in the area grew in support, with the EFF climbing in support to above 20% and ActionSA adding to its previous 17% support in the area.

The ANC's support decreased in this community even though the party insisted that its community-focused candidate would be able to win over opposition political party support in the ward.

In the Northern Cape town of Kareeberg, the DA won Ward 4 from the ANC. The DA said it was an indicator that the people of Kareeberg had placed their trust in the party.



The voter turnout was 72%, which is unusually high for a by-election. The DA saw its support grow from 13.35% in 2021 to 42.77%.

DA spokesperson and MP Cilliers Brink said: "With a convincing 72% turnout, the smaller parties virtually faded away while the ANC remained stagnant. Voters united behind the DA and chose not to split the vote."

BREAKING: EFF has won Ward 29 in West Rand. pic.twitter.com/eg7hRYxfT8 — EFF Gauteng (@EFFGautengProv) June 1, 2022

However, it was not an entirely clean sweep for the opposition.

The ANC also managed to retain wards in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

In Ward 13 in uMvoti, the ANC's support decreased slightly. The IFP was close at 32%, compared to the ANC's 33%.

In JS Moroka in Mpumalanga, the ANC held steady in its support base, with the party retaining Ward 10.

By-elections have had a lower voter turnout compared to the municipal elections.

The lower turnout impacts whether by-election results are an indicator of what future electoral trends could be.



