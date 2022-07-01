2h ago

add bookmark

Those saying ANC will be voted out of power 'are dreaming', Mabuza insists as he calls out corruption

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Mabuza on a campaign trail.
David Mabuza on a campaign trail.
Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
  • ANC deputy president David Mabuza made a public appearance at the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture in Limpopo on Thursday. 
  • He warned ANC members that corruption and internal fighting was costly for the party and country. 
  • Mabuza also added an optimistic tone to his firm speech, saying the ANC could be saved.

Despite electoral trends showing a steady decline in ANC support, the party's deputy president, David Mabuza, believes the party's exit from power is a pipe dream. 

Mabuza squared the ANC's internal battles against its electoral fortunes on Thursday. 

He told members what stood in the party's path to saving itself were corruption and fights about political positions. 

Mabuza insisted the idea of an ANC not in power was simply a dream. 

"Those that say the ANC will be voted out of power, I think they are dreaming."

The deputy president said the ANC had no space for arrogance, despite the actions of some members who had chosen to enrich themselves at the expense of service delivery. 

Mabuza was giving the keynote address at the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture in Limpopo. 

This was a rare ANC address by him in recent months. 

Although uncertainty remains about whether he will run for re-election, Mabuza talked strongly about what the ANC's elective year should symbolise. 


He told his audience members should avoid fighting with each other as the ANC elected new national leadership.  

Mabuza said the party's infighting often projected it as being at odds with itself. 

"We must avoid being consumed by internal squabbles. We are seen as an organisation that is at odds with itself. We are seen as people fighting among ourselves as people. This infighting must stop. I am happy to be in Limpopo. You are still better off comrades than other provinces. The conference is over, and we are called upon to disband the lobby groups." 

READ | 'ANC too big to fail' - Thabo Mbeki calls on citizens to keep ANC in check

He warned members the party risked losing its supporters and those voters who remained undecided about their trust in the ANC. 

"If we want the voters who are undecided about the ANC, we must change our ways. Our members must avoid divisive temptations and fighting among ourselves in an elective year. The ANC must march into its conference in a very disciplined way," Mabuza said. 

He called corruption a "phenomenon" that had consumed the party, adding it was costly to the ANC and country. 

"Corruption isn't just a political matter that affects votes for political parties. It also suppresses economic growth. 

"It drives away investment in the country and causes uncertainty regarding socio-economic rights. We must stand firm against corruption. We cannot allow corruption to destroy the ANC," Mabuza said. 

The ANC has been on a steady decline nationally in its electoral support. 

The party obtained 57.50% of the vote in the 2019 elections, a drop from 62.15% in 2014. 

Even with the numbers firm on voters choosing not to support the party, Mabuza said he believed the ANC could be saved.

Did you know you can unlock this article for a friend who’s not yet a News24 subscriber? Click the gift icon at the top of the page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancdavid mabuzapeter mokabapolokwanelimpopocorruptionpolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 5717 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
91% - 107280 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 5109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.40
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.88
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.14
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.2%
Gold
1,802.29
-0.3%
Silver
20.08
-0.9%
Palladium
1,930.50
-0.5%
Platinum
896.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
109.03
-3.1%
Top 40
60,109
0.0%
All Share
66,223
0.0%
Resource 10
63,748
0.0%
Industrial 25
79,405
0.0%
Financial 15
14,686
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

30 Jun

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo