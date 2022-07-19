1h ago

ANC to hold official memorial for Jessie Duarte on Thursday

Zintle Mahlati
  • Jessie Duarte died on Sunday after a long struggle with cancer. 
  • She was buried on the same day, in accordance with Muslim rites. 
  • The ANC will hold an official memorial for Duarte on Thursday. 

ANC supporters are expected to come out in their droves to celebrate the life its late deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte.

On Thursday, an official memorial service will be held in honour of Duarte.

She was described as a "disciplined comrade".  

She passed away on Sunday morning after a long struggle with cancer - and was buried on the same day as part of her Islamic faith. 

The ANC said the party would be dedicating the week to honouring Duarte. 

"She was disciplined and spoke the people's language," said the party's spokesperson, Pule Mabe. 

Duarte was an active politician from a young age. 

READ | 'A champion of the oppressed everywhere': Ramaphosa leads tributes to Jessie Duarte

She died while serving as ANC deputy secretary-general – a position she was first elected to at the ANC national conference in 2012. 

All ANC provincial structures, leagues and regions will hold memorials in Duarte's honour over the next few days. 

Her official memorial will be held at the Johannesburg City Hall. 

At her funeral on Sunday, News24 reported that some ANC politicians were of the opinion that her death could plunge the party further into division, especially in an elective year. 

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe said: "We lose her at the wrong time, at the worst possible time when we need her the most. The period between now and December is going to be quite complex and we would have needed her to steer members away from infighting that could further dent the party's image." 

The president of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the party's treasurer, Paul Mashatile, remembered Duarte for her passion for people's justice. 

Duarte kept the secretary-general's office at the ANC's national headquarters functioning months after her senior, Ace Magashule, was suspended from the party.

