ANC worried about job decreases in trade sectors

The latest quarterly employment statistics show the country added 42 000 jobs in the first half of 2022.

There were sectors that performed well, adding a much-needed decrease in unemployment figures, but some declined.

The ANC said it was both pleased and concerned about the latest QES.

The ANC says it is concerned about job decreases in trade sectors, saying the decline could negatively impact the country's overall unemployment rate.

The head of the party's subcommittee on economic transformation, Mmamoloko Kubayi, said the ANC remained committed to economic growth and job creation.

She welcomed the slight increase in employment in the first quarter of the year.

READ | All ANC members 'implicated' in Zondo report will face party's integrity commission

Statistics SA released its quarterly employment numbers on Tuesday.



The latest figures show the country added 42 000 jobs in the first quarter. The survey, which tracks employment in the formal sector, showed 200 000 jobs were added in the year under review.

The community, mining and manufacturing sectors showed improvement in the quarterly employment statistics.

A decline was noted in the trade industries, including construction which saw a 1.7% drop, 0.8% in the trade industry and 0.5% in the transport sector.

READ | Formal employment marginally up in first quarter

Kubayi said these declines did not provide a promising outlook for the country's aims of stabilising employment and economic growth.

"We remain concerned about the reported job decreases in sectors such as trade [reflecting weakness in our supply chains], construction - given its linkages to infrastructure and transport sectors. The performance of these sectors has a critical and differential impact on the employment rate."

She added the ANC's number one economic priority was to accelerate the pace of job creation and economic growth.

"This priority must shape all macroeconomic policies. We are fully aware that it is only through a sustained period of economic growth that South Africa will be able to reduce unemployment and improve the lives of our people significantly," Kubayi said.



"These numbers are also proof of the government's pledge, outlined in detail in the Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Plan, to move quickly in implementing the necessary policies to enable faster and more sustainable economic activity. Growth in jobs reflects these ambitions."

The ANC is holding its policy conference in July, and the party is expected to map out its ambitions in dealing with the economy and job creation.