1h ago

add bookmark

ANC's discussion documents: Economy, climate change and migration among the big concerns

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Mahlobo.
David Mahlobo.
Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images
  • The ANC is hosting its policy conference in July. 
  • The party is concerned about the impact of the declining economy. 
  • David Mahlobo says the economy, climate change and migration are the party's biggest concerns. 

The ANC's chairperson for peace and stability, David Mahlobo, says the party is concerned about the impact of the declining economy on South Africa's relative stability. 

Mahlobo says the government has to deal with the impact of the slow-growing economy on poverty and unemployment. 

These issues, he says, often lead to fierce competition for resources, violent protests and an unstable country.  

The July 2021 unrest, which saw widespread looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, was one of the critical economic threats to the country, according to Mahlobo.

He was briefing the media on Thursday about the ANC's discussion documents on peace and stability. 

Pieter Du Toit | Gupta arrests a big moment - now authorities must seal the deal

The party is holding a policy conference in July, where it will outline some of its key policy recommendations. 

Mahlobo said the ANC was concerned that some people took advantage of the economic situation, resulting in attacks on foreigners. 

The ANC was also concerned about the continent's security issues, which led to increased migration and instability.

He admitted that the ANC's goal of achieving a "gun free continent" by 2020 had not been achieved. 

"Human security issues, poverty, inequality and marginalisation... these need to be attended to, and it remains a security threat if governments cannot perform and improve people's lives," Mahlobo said. 

Another concern for the ANC was the impact of climate change with regard to security on the African continent. 

READ | For the economy to recover, 'we must improve Eskom's performance' - ANC

"If climate change and mitigation measures are not brought on board, they can cause a security threat because there's going to be movement of people and competition for resources. Immediately when we start to compete for resources, it will be the survival of the fittest, whether water or food. Climate change needs to be addressed," Mahlobo said. 

The ANC is also concerned about the rise in xenophobic attacks.

Mahlobo said clashes between South Africans and foreigners were a misguided approach to migration. 

He said the ANC believed strongly in applying migration laws strictly, but with a mindful approach that people are seeking refuge from conflicts. 

"The migration issue should be handled. Where there are wars, this leads to an increase in migration. We are concerned about the movement of people in areas such as Mozambique," he said. 

Russia/Ukraine 

On the global stage, the ANC plans to remain neutral regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mahlobo said the party was concerned about the impact of the war on developing countries and its effect on supply chains, which has led to rising prices for goods. 

READ | SA abstains from voting on UN General Assembly resolution demanding Russia withdraw from Ukraine

"Our attitude, as the ANC, is that these conflicts must come to a stop. We want the warring factions to be able to sit down around a table, and we should be able to discuss those issues. 

"Our policy documents reaffirm the importance of multilateralism, including respecting those institutions that bring us together. Our views have not changed around the reconfiguration and transformation of the United Nations security council.

"It remains a structure that is not representative, not inclusive, but it discusses matters that affect us on our continent," Mahlobo said. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancdavid mahloboparliamentrussiaukrainegreendiplomacyeconomygovernmentpolitics
Lottery
R400k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
58% - 3441 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 337 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
37% - 2175 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.38
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.26
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.39
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.11
-0.7%
Gold
1,843.36
-0.5%
Silver
21.61
-2.0%
Palladium
1,928.50
-0.8%
Platinum
976.00
-3.5%
Brent Crude
123.58
+2.4%
Top 40
62,460
-1.6%
All Share
68,948
-1.4%
Resource 10
73,776
-2.2%
Industrial 25
76,231
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,556
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo