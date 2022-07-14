1h ago

ANC’s foothold in Nelson Mandela Bay on shaky ground after several parties agree to form coalition

Jason Felix
The ANC's Eugene Johnson, executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.
Photo: Lulama Zenzile | Netwerk24
  • A new coalition government is set to take over the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.
  • The DA and several opposition parties in the council have agreed to form one.
  • The ANC-led government has faced several challenges, most notably a severe drought.

Eight months after the ANC formed a coalition government in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, the ruling party is set to lose power.

On Thursday, the ACDP, African Independent Congress, Abantu Integrity Movement, DA, FF Plus, PAC, and UDM agreed to form a coalition government.

Recently, the parties met at least eight times to iron out an agreement, and their leaders are to report back to their structures for a final mandate.

If successful, this would be the second coalition government in the metro following the 2021 local government elections, when the ANC formed a coalition with several smaller parties.

In a short joint statement, the parties said the metro needed a stable coalition government.

"This is the eighth time we have met to discuss a stable coalition government for the City to replace the fractured and dysfunctional ANC coalition that is presiding over a paralysed administration divided between two competing City managers.

"The parties involved in today's talks will report back to their structures for a final mandate. We aim to sign a formal coalition agreement before the end of the month. There will be no further comment until the signing ceremony," they added.

In 2021, Eugene Johnson was elected as the mayor of the metro - by a one-vote margin - over DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga who is now in the Eastern Cape legislature.

Bhanga won 59 votes, while the ANC's Johnson got 60.

During the 2021 elections, the DA and ANC each won 48 seats.

Altogether, 119 votes were counted, no ballots were spoilt, and only one councillor from the DA was absent.

ANC Nelson Mandela Bay regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula did not respond to questions.

His response will be added once received.


