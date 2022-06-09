ANC's KwaZulu-Natal heavyweights head to Nkandla to present to Zuma plan to scrap step-aside rule

ANC KwaZulu-Natal regional leaders want a special national conference to do away with the ANC's step-aside policy.

They held a meeting with former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday.

The move will be a spanner in the works for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies.

ANC regional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal are lobbying for a special national conference of the party to repeal its step-aside policy in a move aimed at weakening President Cyril Ramaphosa.

News24 has confirmed that all regional secretaries and chairpersons in the influential ANC KwaZulu-Natal structure had agreed to agitate for an extraordinary meeting to discard the step-aside policy.

Only a special national conference would have the power to overturn the decision taken at the 2017 Nasrec conference that party leaders criminally charged should step aside from their positions pending the outcome of their cases.

This plan was presented to former president Jacob Zuma in a Tuesday meeting they held with him at his Nkandla homestead.

The party's step-aside policy - seen as a political win for Ramaphosa and his allies - had come under attack from influential party leaders after the national executive committee (NEC) resolved that those criminally charged could not contest any other positions in the party.

The scrapping of the policy would see compromised ANC members return to the party, which could prove troublesome for Ramaphosa.

The step-aside rule raised the ire of many party structures, with delegates at the ANC Limpopo conference over the weekend expressing their displeasure with the move.

Nkosinathi Xulu, the newly elected regional secretary in the Musa Dladla region, told News24 that they believed the party must scrap the step-aside policy because of the problems it had created.

"We agreed on a special national conference to deal with the step-aside [policy]. We will also engage with other provinces when we have (sorted out the provincial) leadership.

"The ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference takes place in July. After the provincial conference, we will mandate the provincial leadership of the province to engage with all provinces about a special conference to engage the issue of the step-aside," he said. Xulu said they would begin canvassing support for their push for a special national conference.

He said the party must first hold this special national conference to get a report on the fate of leaders affected by the decision, like suspended party secretary-general Ace Magashule, before the policy conference begins.

According to the ANC's constitution, a policy conference cannot change resolutions - only a national conference can. Zuma apparently supported this move. Xulu said:

He (Zuma) agreed on what we presented to him on the issue of the step-aside, and that the step-aside was the cause of the divisions in the ANC. So, he was happy about that on the issue of the step-aside. It was an issue everywhere, in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and eThekwini and in the Eastern Cape. There is something wrong with the step-aside issue, we need to investigate it and whether it is correct in terms of the law.

The party's step-aside policy was again under the spotlight when Ramaphosa's detractors argued that he should step aside following a criminal charge laid against him by former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

Ramaphosa is being investigated for money laundering and covering up a burglary related to a 2020 robbery on his Phala Phala farm where millions of US dollars were allegedly stolen.

Magashule mounted his own political pressure on Ramaphosa on Wednesday. Ramaphosa is facing a backlash for not disclosing details about a burglary that took place at his farm.

Magashule addressed a small audience in Leratswana in the Free State.

He denied that there was a political campaign against Ramaphosa, but he insisted the president had a case to answer. "We are watching the integrity commission of the ANC, and we are watching the people of South Africa.

"Allegations, anyways are allegations, but because when it was us and there were allegations against us, people said we are corrupt. We have law in South Africa in terms of finances and how much you can bring in the country and how much dollars and rands.

"I leave that to the organs of state, and our organs of state do not have eyes for all of us. Minister Zweli Mkhize was not charged when he resigned; Zweli Mkhize as minister. Those who have serious allegations should follow him," Magashule said.

Mkhize, the former health minister, is said to enjoy the support of some regional leaders of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, but Xulu remained tightlipped about whether they would support him to take on Ramaphosa.

The Tuesday meeting at Nkandla also saw regional leaders expressing support for Zuma and conceding that the ANC's dismal performance in the 2021 municipal election was partly attributed to displeasure over the ANC "discarding the former president".

The regional leaders, in the run-up to the important provincial conference scheduled for mid-July, said they would lobby the party's top leadership to change their stance not to support the former president in court.

The regional leaders who play an influential role in what happens at the provincial leadership contest, said they had agreed that they should "minimise contest" and unite the ANC in the province.

A document presented to Zuma by the regional leaders also bemoaned the gap between the ANC and the Zulu monarch as well as the Nazareth Baptist Church. They would decide who to support at the provincial conference after a meeting on 19 June. Only after that conference, party insiders said, would they decide on who to support for the party's national conference.





