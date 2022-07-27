20m ago

ANC's proposal to curb corruption: Lifestyle audits, policy on relatives doing business with state

Zintle Mahlati
ANC supporters pictured in Diepkloof.
Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • The ANC is holding its policy conference from Thursday until Sunday. 
  • The party's members will have to discuss a variety of policy proposals on corruption, energy, the economy, and a variety of other issues. 
  • The ANC has released a discussion document on state capture and corruption for its members to discuss and consider.  

In its discussion documents, the ANC is proposing lifestyle audits for its leaders in addition to a clear policy on relatives doing business with the government. 

According to the party's head of policy, Jeff Radebe, an estimated 200 members were implicated in the State Capture Inquiry report. 

He outlined a series of proposals ANC branches would have to consider to "root out corruption from the party" and ensure state capture never happened again. 

The ANC is holding a four-day policy conference from Thursday until Sunday. 

State capture and corruption are part of the central themes the party will have to grapple with as it discusses policies. 

The party was widely implicated in the state capture report, with the commission's findings recommending several points it would have to consider after benefitting from corruption. 

Radebe said the policy discussion document on state capture should serve as members' guidelines. 

He is heading an ANC task team which has yet to complete its work in spelling out how the party should implement the Zondo Commission's findings. 

In what can be deemed a contradictory move by the party, Radebe said its subcommittees were considering the recommendations made by the commission on the party's cadre deployment policy, funding and parliamentary oversight. 

The ANC is opposing the DA's court application on cadre deployment. 

The ANC's national executive committee has asked members implicated in state capture to present themselves to its integrity commission within two months. 

The committee has been given six months to complete its work. 

Radebe said while he estimated 200 ANC members were implicated in the state capture report, the figure could rise once the party was done reading the report.

The party wants its members to consider the following to deal with corruption:

- Require ANC leaders to make regular declarations of financial interests as has been initiated at national level. 

- Conduct lifestyle audits of all ANC leaders and public representatives. 

- Develop a clear policy on ANC leaders and their family members doing business with the state.

- Strengthen the integrity commission and provide it with clear administrative and legal support.

- Consistently ensure accountability by ANC leaders in relevant government structures on dealing with corruption and efficiently utilising state resources to better the life of South Africans, especially the poor.

The step-aside resolution, which was adopted at the ANC's 2017 conference to distance the party from corrupt members, will be challenged by the ANC's provinces at the policy conference. 

The rule will be challenged by members from Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal, who insist it has divided the party and was inconsistent with the ANC's constitution. 

Radebe said the party had yet to receive a formal request on repealing the resolution, adding the party would deal with the matter once it was brought up at the conference. 

"On step aside, we will deal with the proposals as they come. The position of the ANC on step aside still stands," he added. 

