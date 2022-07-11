Bandile Masuku, Khusela Diko make a comeback as ANC Gauteng elects PEC

The ANC in Gauteng concluded its conference over the weekend after delays and a two-week hiatus.

The party elected provincial executive committee members.

ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi reiterated his warnings about the party's need to focus on the 2024 elections.

Despite being clouded in controversy related to Covid-19 procurement scandals in Gauteng, former health MEC Bandile Masuku and former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko have been elected as provincial executive committee (PEC) members of the ANC in Gauteng.



They were elected at the party's Gauteng conference over the weekend as part of a new 35-member PEC.

The two were marred by allegations of corruption related to the Gauteng government's procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE).

Diko was linked through her late husband, Thandisizwe Diko, who scored a Gauteng health department tender worth R125 million for the provision of PPE. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) flagged her non-disclosure of business interests as a concern. She faced a hearing while she served as Presidency spokesperson and received a warning.

Masuku was also implicated in the SIU's report into PPE procurement. The unit flagged him for failing to provide proper oversight while he served as the MEC.

They were initially sanctioned by the Gauteng ANC's disciplinary committee and told to step aside as PEC members.

In 2021, the two won an appeal and review by the ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC), which reversed the sanctions.

The two have not been charged with any crimes.

However, questions on the ethics of their election are being raised.

When the ANC's NDC reversed their initial sanctions, it was recommended that the two be "schooled in topics such as ethical and moral conduct" and other aspects regarding the party's integrity.

Masuku was nominated as provincial treasurer. He declined the nomination.

He currently serves as a member of the Gauteng legislature.

Other ANC leaders who made a comeback as PEC members include Lebogang Maile, who lost his election contest for provincial chairperson to Panyaza Lesufi.

A name that was absent from the newly elected PEC was that of former provincial secretary Jacob Khawe.

Khawe contested the provincial secretary position but was unpopular with delegates, only gaining 50 votes.

Unity, land, migration and jobs

In closing remarks at the conference, Lesufi preached unity and an end to the slates that dominated the lead-up to the conference.

He assured delegates that no member would be removed from their political position in the government because of the stance taken at the conference.

This may serve as comfort to Maile, who contested Lesufi.





What was loudest in Lesufi's speech and throughout the provincial conference was his warning calls for 2024.

The party made similar calls at its previous conference in 2018, but the need for urgency seemed more prominent in 2022.

"Look at the campaign for 2024. You do not win the election in the year of elections. To win the hearts of voters, you must begin now. We are 19 months away from the 2024 national elections," Lesufi said.

Lesufi added:

We have no choice; we must return to our constituencies. They are clear. Unless we change the lives of our people in the hostels, townships and informal settlements, we will never be the ANC that our people can support.

Lesufi also pushed an optimistic take on the ANC's chances of success in managing its decline in Gauteng, despite trends showing the party had declined for several electoral cycles.

"We do not believe that the ANC is dead like some people say. We can make a huge comeback. The moment has arrived for a strong ANC to rise from the ashes and take its rightful place," he said, to loud cheers from delegates late on Sunday night.





To achieve its target of regaining lost ground, the ANC in Gauteng will focus on land, migration, energy crisis, and jobs.

The Gauteng Education MEC said the party would push for these policies as the ANC is set to formulate its policies at its conference in December.

"We must release land owned by the government, and our people will build houses on the land. If we do not do that, we will be finished," Lesufi said.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile agreed and said the party should focus on 2024.

