Cradock Four murders: Decision on prosecutions will be made within next few weeks - Batohi

NDPP Shamila Batohi says the NPA is close to a decision on whether to prosecute over the murders of the Cradock Four.

The anti-apartheid activists' families last year went to court in a bid to force authorities to prosecute.

Batohi said there is no reason for the NPA not to prosecute if the evidence leads them there.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will decide whether to prosecute anybody for the murders of the Cradock Four within the next four to six weeks, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi says.

On Wednesday, she and her team briefed the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services about their progress on cases stemming from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

In July last year, the families of the Cradock Four turned to the courts to force law enforcement agencies to prosecute those responsible for the abduction, torture and murder of Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto.



The application painted a dim picture of how the NPA and police had failed over the past two decades to act on the TRC's directives to pursue possible prosecutions linked to the murders of around 300 activists.



READ | 'Cradock Four' families sue NPA, police over failure to prosecute their killers, cite De Klerk



Batohi said everyone was aware of the "painful history of this matter", and that once they had a case, they would prosecute.



She said:

There's absolutely no reason for us in the NPA, if there is evidence against anyone for the DPP to take the decision not to prosecute.

"Bringing applications to compel us means we have to engage counsel. It costs us to go to court, but we've been engaging with families. We don't want to be working against the families. We are both on the same side. We both want justice for the victims.

"And I want to really assure this committee and the people of South Africa that if there is sufficient evidence, we will prosecute. There is absolutely no reason why we will delay or dilly-dally with taking a decision if there is sufficient evidence to prosecute.

"And I mean sufficient evidence, because we must [make] a decision to prosecute when we, in our expert opinions, in the prosecutors' expert opinions, in the DPP's expert opinion, who are all very experienced, we have a case, we have reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution – to do otherwise could result in us to be sued for malicious prosecution."

She said she understood families need closure, but bringing a weak case would not be the way to go.

READ | Ramaphosa ignores Cradock Four, yet honours De Klerk, says Lukhanyo Calata

She said the investigation into the murders of the Cradock Four was at "a very advanced stage", and hoped the NPA would reach a decision to prosecute within the next four to six weeks.

Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Rodney de Kock said there were just one or two aspects of the case that need to be completed.



"There's been a request for some additional expert opinion in respect of the matter in terms of the evaluation of some of the evidence and we are working closely with the lawyers that have been appointed," he said.

"As soon as they receive the final outstanding opinion and a few other issues, the DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] will be able to make a decision."



Gallo Images Gallo Images / Media24 Archives

In a statement, the Fort Calata Foundation welcomed Batohi's announcement.



The foundation's spokesperson, Fort Calata's son Lukhanyo Calata, said the time period indicated that it would fall around the 37th anniversary of the assassination on 27 June 1985.



Calata said:



I want to thank the members of the Portfolio Committee on Justice for finally taking the matter of TRC-related cases seriously and for holding the NPA to account for their years of neglect.

He said the families would assist the NPA as far as possible. "We understand how critical these matters are for the healing of our nation. We want to play our part in ensuring that we build the kind of just society that our martyrs died for."



The foundation also welcomed Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's decision to have an inquest into the death of Imam Abdullah Haron, which he announced on Tuesday.



At Wednesday's meeting, De Kock said Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe had appointed Judge Daniel Thulare to lead the inquest, and that the NPA would engage the court on handling the inquest.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.