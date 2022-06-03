53m ago

add bookmark

Crime stats: Umlazi, Inanda record highest number of murders, Kempton Park has most kidnappings

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Commissioner Sehlahle Fannie Masemola.
Police Commissioner Sehlahle Fannie Masemola.
/Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • The latest crime statistics show that KwaZulu-Natal has become the murder epicentre of South Africa.
  • Three of the province's police stations top the list of areas with the highest murders recorded.
  • In just three months, 6 083 people were murdered in South Africa.

The latest crime statistics reveal that three police stations in KwaZulu-Natal have become a hotbed of murders in South Africa.

Police precincts in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Gauteng were in the top 10 for murders out of a list of 30 police stations, the statistics showed.

On Friday, police management presented the quarterly crime statistics to the Portfolio Committee on Police in Parliament.

READ | 'Meagre' salaries, promotion woes and low morale affecting police officers, MPs hear

In KwaZulu-Natal, the Umlazi, Inanda, and Plessislaer police stations were the three stations with the highest murders recorded.

At number four is the Harare police station in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

It is followed by Kraaifontein, Delft, Mfuleni, and Khayelitsha.

Given the size of Khayelitsha, the area has three police stations.

Kagiso police station in Gauteng and Mthatha in the Eastern Cape complete the top 10, coming in at number nine and 10, respectively.

In just three months, 6 083 people were murdered in South Africa. The high number of murders between January and March this year represents a 22% increase from the same period last year when 4 976 murders were recorded.

The top 10 stations with the most recorded murders between January and March 2022 are:

  • Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal – 103 cases
  • Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal – 75 cases
  • Plessislaer, KwaZulu-Natal – 67 cases
  • Harare, Western Cape – 59 cases
  • Kraaifontein, Western Cape – 54 cases
  • Delft, Western Cape – 54 cases
  • Mfuleni, Western Cape – 52 cases
  • Khayelitsha, Western Cape – 49 cases
  • Kagiso, Gauteng – 43 cases
  • Mthatha, Eastern Cape - 42 cases

Gender-based violence statistics also featured high in the crime stats.

Between January and March 2022, 898 women were murdered.

During the same period, 1 222 attempted murder cases were reported, and 15 034 assault cases.

Statistics showed that 306 children were murdered.

Altogether 331 attempted murders were reported. In respect of assault, 1 937 cases of assault on children were reported.

These figures account for both girls and boys.

Kidnappings

Gauteng and Mpumalanga appear to be the provinces where most kidnappings are reported, statistics show. Kempton Park police station in Gauteng recorded 56 kidnappings – the highest in the country.

Delmas police station in Mpumalanga came in second with 53 recorded kidnappings.

The top 10 police stations with the most recorded kidnappings between January and March 2022 are:

  • Kempton Park, Gauteng – 56 cases
  • Delmas, Mpumalanga – 53 cases
  • Heidelberg, Gauteng – 49 cases
  • Orange Farm, Gauteng – 47 cases
  • Jeppe, Gauteng – 43 cases
  • Evaton, Gauteng – 43 cases
  • Johannesburg Central, Gauteng – 40 cases
  • Mondeor, Gauteng – 39 cases
  • Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal – 38 cases
  • Protea, Gauteng – 38 cases

According to DA MP Andrew Whitfield, South Africans are living in permanent fear that they will become the next crime statistic.

"These crime statistics come at a time when 61% of South African Police Service (SAPS) members don't believe that they are winning the fight against crime. Neither the public nor the SAPS themselves have confidence in the police to fight crime. Time after time President Ramaphosa has promised to reduce violent crimes, but these crime stats betray that promise, with almost every single category of crime increasing significantly year on year since 2018. It is now abundantly clear to the public and members of the SAPS that (Police) Minister (Bheki) Cele is not fit to serve in his position," Whitfield said.

Committee chairperson Tina Monica Joemat-Pettersson said: "We need further oversight on this matter. I am concerned about the number of murders. While these are quarterly statistics, it is for the final quarter. Some of the station commanders of police stations in high crime areas will have to come and explain what is going on and why the statistics in the areas are so high."

Freedom Front Plus MP Pieter Groenewald said the high number of murders of children "is most disturbing".


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapskwazulu-natalcrime statistics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 5748 votes
No
53% - 6373 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.55
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.50
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.66
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,859.49
-0.5%
Silver
22.25
-0.2%
Palladium
2,036.25
-1.0%
Platinum
1,026.40
+0.0%
Brent Crude
117.61
+1.1%
Top 40
64,730
+0.5%
All Share
71,333
+0.4%
Resource 10
76,613
-0.9%
Industrial 25
77,763
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,511
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo