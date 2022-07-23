Criminally charged Zandile Gumede, business tycoon Sandile Zungu fall out of ANC KZN leadership race

eThekwini chairperson Zandile Gumede and businessman Sandile Zungu have dropped out of the ANC elections for provincial positions.

Gumede declined nomination, citing the step aside rule that prevents her from standing.

Zungu declined without giving reasons for his change of heart.

Criminally charged former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede declined being nominated for the position of ANC KwaZulu-Natal treasurer despite being the only one to qualify for nomination through the branch process.

Business tycoon Sandile Zungu also decided not to accept nomination to contest the position of provincial chairperson, while Nomusa Dube-Ncube didn't meet the required threshold to contest the provincial chairperson position, despite accepting nomination from the floor.

Of the 770 branches in good standing in KZN, delegates needed 20% of the votes from 154 of the branches to qualify standing for nomination.

Incumbent Nomusa Dube-Ncube and ANC member of the provincial legislature Sboniso Duma qualified for nomination to contest the chairperson position.

Delegates nominated Zungu and Dube-Ncube from the floor to also stand for nomination.

Any candidate nominated from the floor will have to receive 25% of the votes from the voting delegates. From the credentials adopted, there are 1 607 voting delegates, meaning the candidate nominated from the floor would have to get 402 votes.

Dube-Ncube accepted the nomination, but was unable to receive the required 25% threshold from voting delegates.

The charismatic Zungu, who this week had vowed to contest, declined the floor nomination.

Also making the threshold was provincial education MEC Kwazi Mshengu for the deputy chairperson position, nominated by branches. Mshengu will contest KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, who was nominated from the floor.

Incumbent provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli will square off against Kokstad mayor Bheki Mtolo.

Provincial Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka got the nod from ANC branches to stand as deputy secretary against Nontembeko Boyce, who was nominated from the floor.

eThekwini ANC chairperson Gumede topped the list of contenders for the provincial treasurer post, but declined to stand.

Following Gumede's nomination, eThekwini secretary Musa Nciki stood up to inform the conference that Gumede “as a disciplined member and one who respects the ANC’s step aside rule, she will not be accepting nomination.”

Provincial human settlements MEC Jomo Sibiya will square off with Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, as both candidates were nominated from the floor.

All the nominated candidates accepted to go onto the ballot paper, except for Gumede.

Candidates need 804 votes or more for them to be elected into the top five that will lead the province for the next five years.

After the election of the top five, additional provincial executive committee members would then be elected.