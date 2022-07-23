24m ago

add bookmark

Criminally charged Zandile Gumede, business tycoon Sandile Zungu fall out of ANC KZN leadership race

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zandile Gumede Photo: Daily Sun
Zandile Gumede Photo: Daily Sun
  • eThekwini chairperson Zandile Gumede and businessman Sandile Zungu have dropped out of the ANC elections for provincial positions. 
  • Gumede declined nomination, citing the step aside rule that prevents her from standing. 
  • Zungu declined without giving reasons for his change of heart. 

Criminally charged former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede declined being nominated for the position of ANC KwaZulu-Natal treasurer despite being the only one to qualify for nomination through the branch process.

Business tycoon Sandile Zungu also decided not to accept nomination to contest the position of provincial chairperson, while Nomusa Dube-Ncube didn't meet the required threshold to contest the provincial chairperson position, despite accepting nomination from the floor. 

Of the 770 branches in good standing in KZN,  delegates needed 20% of the votes from 154 of the branches to qualify standing for nomination. 

Incumbent Nomusa Dube-Ncube and ANC member of the provincial legislature Sboniso Duma qualified for nomination to contest the chairperson position. 

Delegates nominated Zungu and Dube-Ncube from the floor to also stand for nomination. 

Any candidate nominated from the floor will have to receive 25% of the votes from the voting delegates. From the credentials adopted, there are 1 607 voting delegates, meaning the candidate nominated from the floor would have to get 402 votes. 

Dube-Ncube accepted the nomination, but was unable to receive the required 25% threshold from voting delegates. 

The charismatic Zungu, who this week had vowed to contest, declined the floor nomination. 

READ | A nude dawn: ANC KZN conference leadership race gets dirty with 'seductive' WhatsApp message claims

Also making the threshold was provincial education MEC Kwazi Mshengu for the deputy chairperson position, nominated by branches. Mshengu will contest KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, who was nominated from the floor. 

Incumbent provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli will square off against Kokstad mayor Bheki Mtolo. 

Provincial Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka got the nod from ANC branches to stand as deputy secretary against Nontembeko Boyce, who was nominated from the floor. 

eThekwini ANC chairperson Gumede topped the list of contenders for the provincial treasurer post, but declined to stand. 

Following Gumede's nomination, eThekwini secretary Musa Nciki stood up to inform the conference that Gumede “as a disciplined member and one who respects the ANC’s step aside rule, she will not be accepting nomination.” 

Provincial human settlements MEC Jomo Sibiya will square off with Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, as both candidates were nominated from the floor. 

All the nominated candidates accepted to go onto the ballot paper, except for Gumede. 

Candidates need 804 votes or more for them to be elected into the top five that will lead the province for the next five years. 

After the election of the top five, additional provincial executive committee members would then be elected. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anczandile gumedesandile zungukwazulu-nataldurbanpolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Fantastic Friday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2658 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 7154 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2735 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

13h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.84
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.22
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.20
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,727.63
0.0%
Silver
18.59
0.0%
Palladium
2,046.50
0.0%
Platinum
877.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,767
+0.2%
All Share
68,070
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,705
+3.2%
Industrial 25
84,942
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,134
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo