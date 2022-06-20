DA expects anticipated final instalment of Zondo Report to 'bolster' its ANC cadre deployment court case

The DA expects the final parts of the Zondo Report to bolster its court action against the ANC to outlaw cadre deployment.

The DA recently asked the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to declare the ANC policy of cadre deployment unconstitutional and unlawful.

The report wasn't published on Monday, as expected, and will now be released on Wednesday and is expected to contain findings on cadre deployment.

The DA is on tenterhooks to see the final report from the Zondo Commission, as it expects findings against the ANC it believes will bolster its court case to have cadre deployment outlawed.

The latest instalment in its fight against cadre deployment is a "documentary" the party launched on Monday. It can be viewed on the party's website.

Shortly before its first screening in Cape Town on Monday, the news broke that the final two parts of the State Capture Commission's report would not be released on Monday, as was previously indicated.

On 10 June, while the EFF were causing mayhem in Parliament and President Cyril Ramaphosa refused to address the allegations against him stemming from a burglary at his Limpopo game farm Phala Phala, the DA filed court papers at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to have the ANC's policy of cadre deployment declared unconstitutional and illegal.

According to the DA, this is a historic move, as it is the first time one political party takes another to court over a policy.

DA MP Leon Schreiber, who is proud to be called obsessive about cadre deployment, recently also introduced a private members' bill to the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration to prevent cadre deployment.

Speaking after Monday's screening, Schreiber said the DA's fight against cadre deployment is a "long-haul flight".

"We are very confident of our chances of winning this case. And then it will be up to the ANC if that does happen if they are going appeal and delay as we've seen them do with many things," he said.

He said the final instalment of the Zondo Report is crucial.

"I'm really, really disappointed that we can't talk about that and the findings because I really think if you look at the evidence that has been presented to the commission, it is very hard to imagine the president and the deployment committee not being implicated in the findings.

"Should that happen, it is going to significantly bolster our legal challenge and it is also going to make it much more difficult politically for the ANC to try and continue opposing our efforts both in court in terms of the End Cadre Deployment Bill."

DA leader John Steenhuisen said South African citizens and parliamentarians now had a "historic opportunity" to prevent state capture from ever happening again.

When the DA filed its court papers earlier this month, Steenhuisen said in a statement their court action was a declaration of war against the ANC.

"We have long recognised that the policy of cadre deployment has been the essential mechanism enabling the racketeering operation that is the ANC's patronage network," the statement.

The DA was seeking the following relief:

That the ANC's cadre deployment policy is declared inconsistent with the Constitution and therefore invalid;

That the ANC's cadre deployment committee itself is declared inconsistent with the Constitution and therefore unlawful; and

That the ANC's cadre deployment policy is declared inconsistent with Chapter IV sections 9, 10, 11 and 12 of the Public Service Act. Alternatively, that the Chapter IV of the Public Service Act itself is declared inconsistent with the Constitution because of the way in which it has failed to prevent the ANC from practising cadre deployment.

As evidence, it provided the following:

The cadre deployment minutes from 2018 onwards that were made public last year following intense pressure from the DA;

The testimony given by a wide range of people in front of Judge Zondo at the State Capture Commission; and

On the ANC's own policy document setting out what cadre deployment is and how it is used to capture the state.

