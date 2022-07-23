34m ago

Deep divisions on display on first day of ANC KZN elective conference

Juniour Khumalo
  • Songs synonymous with disunity marred the first day of the much-anticipated ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference. 
  • Delegations expressed their discontentment with the current provincial leadership.
  • But ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile urged members to unite and stay away from factionalism.

The first day of the much-anticipated ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference did not disappoint as far as controversy is concerned.

First, delegates sang "wenzen'uZuma" (What has Zuma done?) to show their discontentment with the current leadership. They sang louder to drown out any attempts to stop them, infuriating provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala, who is seen as a Cyril Ramaphosa ally.

Then, threats of litigation and delays marred the conference.

A handful of members from certain wards protested outside the eThekwini venue where the conference is being held, the Olive Convention Centre. Their gripe? Allegedly unconstitutionally convened branch general meetings that resulted in unlawfully elected branch delegates.

But, during his opening address, ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile urged members to unite and stay away from factionalism. 

ANC
Delegates at the ANC's provincial conference in KZN in high spirits at the Olive Convention Centre. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)

"Comrades, the best tribute we can offer to the late ANC deputy secretary-general (DSG), Comrade Jessie Duarte, is to ensure that this conference succeeds and that, in the end, the ANC in KZN emerges much stronger, more united as well as firmly and irreversibly on the path to renewal. From this conference, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal must be a more effective instrument in the hands of the people to better their lives. Comrades, our DSG would expect nothing less from us. We dare not fail her," he said.

READ | A nude dawn: ANC KZN conference leadership race gets dirty with 'seductive' WhatsApp message claims

Mashatile said the party's immediate task was to "work harder to renew, unite and restore the ANC's integrity".

He said that would ensure citizens regain their confidence and respect in the ANC as a vehicle through which they can attain their hopes and aspirations. 

At the conference, the province's top five leaders are expected to be elected as well as provincial executive committee (PEC) members.

anc
Delegates at the ANC's provincial conference in KZN in high spirits at the Olive Convention Centre. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)
anc
Delegates at the ANC's provincial conference in KZN in high spirits at the Olive Convention Centre. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)

It's likely to be down to the wire.

News24 understands that the delay in the start of the conference was due to negotiations that lasted well into the night. The negotiations are likely to continue until ballots are cast. 

ANC KZN secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli confirmed at the start of the conference that newly elected eThekwini treasurer Zoë Tshabalala, who would have been a voting delegate at the conference, died on Friday. 

He said Tshabalala had been ill for a while.



