1h ago

add bookmark

Dlamini-Zuma proposes skills exchange between municipalities to aid poor-performing councils

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Netwerk24
  • Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has proposed that the best- and worst-performing municipalities have a skills exchange programme.
  • Dlamini-Zuma was speaking at a local government indaba in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
  • The indaba is meant to address issues in the local government sphere, following the last month's findings by the Auditor-General that most municipalities were in shambles financially.

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has proposed a skills exchange between the worst and best-performing municipalities.

Addressing an indaba in Durban on Tuesday, she said the local government is the most important of the three spheres of government because it constitutes an integral part of public administration and directly provides services to communities.

It is of paramount importance to explore ways of reviving this sphere of governance which were not explored before, she added.

The "cross-pollination" or skills exchange, according to her, could "work wonders" and inspire poor-performing municipalities.

"The worst and the best-performing municipalities should be paired and partner up. This would lead to the sharing of knowledge and possibly, the cross-pollination of ideas and learning.

"We should get the municipal manager from the one to go to the other and see if this does not lead to the improvement of the outcomes we saw being delivered by the Auditor-General, Tsakani Maluleke," she said. 

READ | Billions in medical negligence claims rock state hospitals: How the provinces stack up

Dlamini-Zuma also encouraged underperforming municipalities to seek out Maluleke and her team before submitting financials and to "learn from her team" instead of spending millions on external financial reporting services.

She said municipalities need to priorities skills development within their own ranks and not spend exorbitant amounts on external assistance. 

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala cautioned that the "only way to turn the corner in terms of KZN municipalities' performance" is to have "serious consequence management in place".

"There is enough and ample evidence that where local government meets the needs of locals, there is greater social cohesion. But the opposite is also true. Where local government fails, communities embark on violent protests, which results in the destruction of community assets and violence.

"As a result, we need to ensure that local government, which is the most important sphere of government because of [the] proximity with which it works with communities, is capacitated and those that are found to have failed are punished for poor performance.  

"The AG identified the lack of consequence management as one of the reasons local government is in such a poor state. You need to discipline [those who have failed in their duties] and say you have been sent by those at the top, if you are afraid of them," Zikalala added.

READ | Dismal audit outcomes: WC, Limpopo municipalities the only shining lights as most regress

He told attendees that the summit should not only discuss the dire findings of the AG and dwell on problems, but present solutions and a plan of action.

Last month, the AG found, only 16% of South Africa's 257 municipalities had a clean audit for the 2020-21 financial year, with the overall standard of financial management having regressed in the past five years.

Presenting the consolidated general report on the local government audit, Maluleke said most municipalities were in shambles financially.

Thirty-three municipalities were put under administration after they were declared dysfunctional, predominantly because of their failure to meet their financial obligations and provide essential services during this period.

According to Maluleke's report the 10 worst-performing municipalities in KZN were Abaqulusi, Msunduzi, uThukela District, Inkosi Langalibalele, Nquthu, uMkhanyakude District, Mtubatuba, Mooi-Mpofana and uMzinyathi District.

The best-performing municipalities were uMhlathuze, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, uMuziwabantu and Okhahlamba.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cogtankosazana dlamini-zumasihle zikalalagovernmentpolitics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you plan on surviving the latest fuel price hikes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ditching my car and using public transport
3% - 51 votes
Staying home so I don't have to fill up
19% - 348 votes
There's no escaping the cost of living crisis
78% - 1416 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.53
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.96
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.0%
Gold
1,798.88
-0.6%
Silver
19.70
-1.4%
Palladium
1,902.89
-1.6%
Platinum
864.54
-2.5%
Brent Crude
113.50
+1.7%
Top 40
58,708
-3.6%
All Share
64,742
-3.4%
Resource 10
59,728
-6.1%
Industrial 25
79,513
-2.1%
Financial 15
14,318
-3.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo