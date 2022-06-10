1h ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape ANC dismisses latest legal attempt to throw out provincial conference results

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Newly-elected ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane is held aloft by his supporters immediately after being elected in East London.
Newly-elected ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane is held aloft by his supporters immediately after being elected in East London.
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images/Daily Mave
  • The ANC in the Eastern Cape says the latest legal threat to overhaul the provincial conference results is a sideshow. 
  • A branch member who had previously failed to interdict the conference held in May is threatening the party with legal action. 
  • The legal threat was filed with ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has dismissed the latest legal attempt to overhaul the results of the provincial conference held in May. 

An ANC member, who had previously attempted to halt the conference as it was in session, has again threatened to take the party to court. 

A legal letter addressed to ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has given the party 10 days to nullify the Eastern Cape provincial conference results. 

The letter was penned by Makhangela Mutangani, the law firm representing Ondela Sokomani, an ANC branch member from the WB Rubusana region.

READ | Oscar Mabuyane re-elected Eastern Cape ANC chairperson

Sokomani is the same person who attempted to interdict the conference in May while it was under way in East London. That bid failed in the Eastern Cape High Court in East London. His latest bid cites similar grievances to his failed one. 

He has demanded that the outcomes of the Eastern Cape conferences be nullified and that the provincial executive committee be dissolved. 

He claims that legitimate delegates to the conference from 14 branches in the OR Tambo region were swapped with non-legitimate participants. 

He also alleges that branch delegates from the WB Rubusana region were illegally barred from participating in the conference.

Sokomani has also questioned the participation of branches from the Chris Hani region, despite their matters being unresolved by the ANC national dispute resolution committee. 

There were some votes set aside at the conference because of pending disputes, News24 previously reported. 

ALSO READ | Mabuyane reiterates backing for Ramaphosa, denies purging opponents

Eastern Cape ANC spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela said the legal threat held no weight. 

He said Sokomani had failed to follow the proper ANC processes to air his grievances by approaching the province, and instead chose to go directly to the ANC's national office. 

Magqashela said a report on the conference was yet to be completed and presented, adding that it would show that the conference was above board. 

He said:

There was nothing unusual about the conference at all. This is the same gentleman who took the conference to court while the conference was in session. We had to have delays, the court sat, and they lost the bid, and now they are bringing it back into the organisation. The national dispute resolution committee dealt with these matters, and that gentleman's branch is included in those verdicts.

Magqashela said, because the province felt strongly about this matter, it would have rejected the claims long ago if the grievance had been filed directly with it. 

The Eastern Cape conference was postponed twice due to unresolved disputes.

The conference saw Oscar Mabuyane, the premier of the province, re-elected for a second term as chairperson, along with his entire slate. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancoscar mabuyaneeast londoneastern capepolitics
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 4359 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 416 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
36% - 2661 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.69
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.47
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.55
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.2%
Gold
1,826.94
-1.1%
Silver
21.32
-1.7%
Palladium
1,900.50
-1.5%
Platinum
961.00
-1.4%
Brent Crude
123.07
-0.4%
Top 40
61,690
-1.2%
All Share
68,162
-1.1%
Resource 10
72,089
-2.3%
Industrial 25
75,615
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,536
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo