Eastern Cape ANC dismisses latest legal attempt to throw out provincial conference results

The ANC in the Eastern Cape says the latest legal threat to overhaul the provincial conference results is a sideshow.

A branch member who had previously failed to interdict the conference held in May is threatening the party with legal action.

The legal threat was filed with ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has dismissed the latest legal attempt to overhaul the results of the provincial conference held in May.

An ANC member, who had previously attempted to halt the conference as it was in session, has again threatened to take the party to court.

A legal letter addressed to ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has given the party 10 days to nullify the Eastern Cape provincial conference results.

The letter was penned by Makhangela Mutangani, the law firm representing Ondela Sokomani, an ANC branch member from the WB Rubusana region.

Sokomani is the same person who attempted to interdict the conference in May while it was under way in East London. That bid failed in the Eastern Cape High Court in East London. His latest bid cites similar grievances to his failed one.

He has demanded that the outcomes of the Eastern Cape conferences be nullified and that the provincial executive committee be dissolved.

He claims that legitimate delegates to the conference from 14 branches in the OR Tambo region were swapped with non-legitimate participants.

He also alleges that branch delegates from the WB Rubusana region were illegally barred from participating in the conference.

Sokomani has also questioned the participation of branches from the Chris Hani region, despite their matters being unresolved by the ANC national dispute resolution committee.

There were some votes set aside at the conference because of pending disputes, News24 previously reported.

Eastern Cape ANC spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela said the legal threat held no weight.

He said Sokomani had failed to follow the proper ANC processes to air his grievances by approaching the province, and instead chose to go directly to the ANC's national office.

Magqashela said a report on the conference was yet to be completed and presented, adding that it would show that the conference was above board.

He said:

There was nothing unusual about the conference at all. This is the same gentleman who took the conference to court while the conference was in session. We had to have delays, the court sat, and they lost the bid, and now they are bringing it back into the organisation. The national dispute resolution committee dealt with these matters, and that gentleman's branch is included in those verdicts.

Magqashela said, because the province felt strongly about this matter, it would have rejected the claims long ago if the grievance had been filed directly with it.

The Eastern Cape conference was postponed twice due to unresolved disputes.

The conference saw Oscar Mabuyane, the premier of the province, re-elected for a second term as chairperson, along with his entire slate.

