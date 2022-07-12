42m ago

add bookmark

Foreigners obtain study visas in a day, applicants younger than 25 approved for retirement visas, task team finds

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Photo: GCIS
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Photo: GCIS
  • Immigration-related fraud in South Africa is rife.
  • A task team has found a raft of irregularities in issuing permits and visas.
  • Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has reiterated the country is not for sale.

A probe of the Department of Home Affairs' visa and residency applications has revealed foreign applicants younger than 25 are approved for retirement and study visas in just one day.

Study visas were approved with vague, nonsensical or little information about the "learner".

This emerged during Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's briefing to the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs.

On Wednesday, Motsoaledi, senior department officials, and a task team reviewing permits and visas presented their findings.

READ | Immigration-related permits: Why Motsoaledi is 'jittery' about releasing 'sensitive' report to MPs

The task team was established to review all permits issued since 2004 - the year in which the Immigration Act came into operation.

Former top civil servant Cassius Lubisi, who chaired the task team, told MPs on average, 23% of all study visa approvals between 2014 and 2021 were for Zimbabwean nationals, which were done through a normal study visa, with the calendar year from January 2021 to December 2021 being 25%.

"Likewise, 11% of all approvals were from Nigeria, and 10% were from Congo. The three mentioned countries thus contribute to 44% of all study visa approvals by foreign nationals for the period. Some study visas were finalised in one day.  

"On face value this is good, but if processes are followed, this seems suspicious and needs further investigation. Institutions of study peculiarities were detected where the course or institution descriptions were vague or nonsensical in the data. 'Learner' and 'N/A' classifications could be used to facilitate the approval of fake study visa applications."

According to Lubisi, the review detected a spike in retired person visas and permit applications in 2018, but it was not clear what caused it.

The highest increase involved Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Nigerian and Indian citizens.

"Seventy-nine percent of applicants applied for retirement before the age of 55, of which 53% were eventually approved. In 2018, 65% of approved retirement visas were for applicants 55 years old or younger.  

"Applicants younger than 25 were approved to retire in the RSA. Retirement visas then changed to other visa types - people are applying and getting retirement visas granted, only to then apply for a change to this visa to work or to get married, indicating that the initial application for a retirement visa was only a ruse to enter the [country]," he said.

The government has come under fire over its decision to terminate the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) at the end of the year.
Zimbabwean Permit Chaos

An average of 34% of all critical-skills visa approvals from 2014 to June 2021 are for Zimbabwean nationals, with the calendar year from January 2021 to December 2021 being 38%. 

Evidence suggests a general trend of applicants changing from general worker to critical-skills visa applications and these then change from study to critical-skills visa applications.   

In 2016, a waiver notice was issued whereby anyone studying towards a critical skill in South Africa was given the right to apply for a permanent residency permit even before they qualified. 

The waiver was withdrawn by Motsoaledi in 2022.

In making its recommendations, the task team said several processes should be reviewed, including cohabitation agreements or notarial contracts that were being used to represent marriages.

The panel obtained evidence some of these were self-created.

The task team added fraudulent applications (with fraudulent documents) should be rejected outright

For a person to be given a retirement visa in South Africa, they needed to prove a certain income stream, it recommended.

READ | 'Bushiri has not captured Home Affairs' - Aaron Motsoaledi tells MPs

The task team wants the department to conduct a detailed forensic investigation.

"Certain visas will have to be withdrawn, some people might have to be deported and criminal prosecution might have to be instituted. This will also include internal disciplinary action," Lubisi said.

He added the review committee recommended mandating an independent multidisciplinary task team of attorneys, forensic investigators, specialist analysts, and ICT system experts to fully investigate all the anomalies, fraudulent applications, corrupt activities, systemic irregularities and maladministration identified.

Lubisi said this would help to make "appropriate recommendations" for criminal prosecution, disciplinary action, removal from the system, system improvements, recalling of visas, and the tracing of offending foreign nationals for deportation.

Motsoaledi reiterated the country is not for sale and corrupt official would be rooted out.

The committee also heard of the firing of six officials and disciplinary processes against four others.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
aaron motsoalediparliamentpolitics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Eskom be moved from the Department of Public Enterprises to the Department of Energy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, anything to end this load shedding nightmare
24% - 368 votes
No, Minister Gwede Mantashe can't get the job done
60% - 916 votes
Rather replace Eskom management instead
15% - 234 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.98
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.21
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,726.72
-0.4%
Silver
18.99
-0.6%
Palladium
2,045.00
-5.7%
Platinum
850.00
-2.8%
Brent Crude
107.10
+0.1%
Top 40
60,965
-0.1%
All Share
67,164
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,453
-1.8%
Industrial 25
83,036
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,836
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo