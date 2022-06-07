Forex and the farm: What EFF leader Julius Malema wants Ramaphosa to answer in Parliament

Cyril Ramaphosa is under the spotlight because of a robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Money stored at the farm was stolen, but the president did not report the matter to police.

Julius Malema called on Ramaphosa to step aside while a criminal case is investigated.

The EFF wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer a list of questions in Parliament regarding money stolen from his farm in February 2020.

EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday said his party had submitted questions in terms of rule 145 of the National Assembly.

The president has 10 days to respond, according to parliamentary rules.

Malema made a string of allegations against Ramaphosa, accusing the president of money laundering and tax evasion because of the large amount of money that had been stored at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The EFF, while declining to reveal the source, played a video at a media conference, allegedly from the 2020 incident. The video shows men sneaking into a house.

Ramaphosa has been under the spotlight since the revelations.

The information was revealed after former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa has since refuted allegations of criminal conduct.

He did not report the burglary at his residence. There were questions around why he had chosen not to report the matter to SAPS and, instead, allowed his head of security to investigate the matter.

The EFF wants Ramaphosa to answer the following questions:



How much money was stored at the farm, and in what currency?

Was it the entire proceeds of the game auction, or was there additional money that came from elsewhere?

Who bought the game, where and when?

Did he [Ramaphosa] disclose to Parliament and the executive the amount of money stored at the farm?

Did he alert the revenue collector of such an amount of money?

Why did he not report a case of theft at a police station, and chose to report to a bodyguard, who is not permitted to open dockets and conduct investigations?

Will he open a criminal case with the police at a police station about the burglary and theft at the farm?

Provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the money stored at the farm was game proceeds.

Did he ever receive a huge amount of money from donors during his tenure as deputy president and president of the country?

Does he have areas, other than the Phala Phala farm, where he has stored huge amounts of money? If so, what are the details by venue and stored amounts?

Did he call the president of Namibia to arrange for the illegal extradition of the people who took the money from the farm?

Malema alleged, without providing evidence, that he believed Ramaphosa was involved in a money laundering scheme.

The EFF leader singled out Namibia's President Hage Geingob, saying he had aided Rampahosa by allowing his private security to kidnap the people involved in the robbery, which led to them being tortured.

Malema said his interest in the matter was that Ramaphosa was not an ordinary citizen. He believed the president was obliged to report the robbery at his home to the public.

The EFF wants Ramaphosa to step aside while the police investigate the criminal case opened against him.

The party believes that, while Rampahosa is in office, he may interfere with the investigation.

Malema said Ramaphosa would be treated in the same way as former president Jacob Zuma, by not being allowed to address Parliament as he usually would.



"We gave Ramaphosa a chance to prove himself, and he has dismally failed. We will treat him the same way we treated Zuma. He must leave the office with immediate effect because he has not respected his oath of office. That office must be occupied by a man of integrity and not a hypocrite," Malema said.

On Monday, Ramaphosa faced his party amid calls to step aside.

At the National Working Committee meeting, ANC national executive committee member, Tony Yengeni, called on Ramaphosa to step aside, but allies defended the president, News24 reported.

Ramaphosa is to appear before the ANC's integrity commission.