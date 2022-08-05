Gauteng ANC leaders confirm Masina as Ekurhuleni chair after disputed election results

Mzwandile Masina was provisionally elected as the chairperson of the ANC in Ekurhuleni in May.

Following months of speculation about the status of the ANC in Ekurhuleni, Mzwandile Masina has been confirmed as the party's chairperson in the region.

Masina was provisionally elected as leader at the region's fractious conference in May.

The ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) in Gauteng recently decided at a meeting that the Ekurhuleni election results should stand.

The results do not include disqualified branches, the ANC leadership in the Ekurhuleni region said in a statement on Friday after its first meeting since their election in May.

The lead up to the Ekurhuleni conference saw infighting between ANC members, with Masina and former Ekurhuleni regional secretary Thembinkosi Nciza accused of unfairly excluding branches from participation.

Nineteen votes from five disputed regional branches were set aside and not counted when the region's leadership was announced.



Masina got 163 votes, compared to the 151 of his rival, Doctor Xhakaza.

However, Masina's election was in the balance because of the small victory margin.

The ANC national executive committee mandated the ANC provincial executive committee in Gauteng to resolve the matter.

The issue of the disputed branches spilled over and affected the ANC's Gauteng elective conference. Delegates decided to quarantine the votes of the affected Ekurhuleni branches, and delegates spent hours arguing over the matter.

Earlier, Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi raised concerns about the "leaderless" region.

The PEC decision announced on Friday means that the ANC Ekurhuleni leaders are Masina (chairperson); Jongizizwe Dlabathi (deputy chairperson); Nciza (regional secretary); Moipone Mhlongo (deputy regional secretary); and Sello Sekhokho (treasurer).

It was unclear who would replace Nciza, who was recently elected Gauteng provincial secretary.

The ANC lost control of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality following the municipal elections in 2021.



