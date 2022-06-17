1h ago

Govt spent over R308m on Cuban doctors, engineers, Thulas Nxesi reveals

accreditation
Jan Gerber
Cuban doctors during a welcoming ceremony for Cuban health workers who were deployed to the Western Cape to support the fight against Covid-19 on 24 May in Cape Town.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
  • South Africa has paid R308 million to Cuban doctors and engineers.
  • Sixty-five engineers and 229 doctors from Cuba work for the state.
  • The DA plans to bring a Promotion of Access to Information Act application to obtain copies of their skills transfer plans.

The government has spent more than R308 million to pay Cuban doctors and engineers.

This according to a response from acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi to a question from DA MP Mimmy Gondwe.

Gondwe asked how many Cuban teachers, engineers, nurses and doctors are currently employed in South Africa and the total cost of their employment.

According to Nxesi's response, based on information extracted from the Personal and Salary System, as at 30 April, there were no Cuban teachers or nurses employed by the state.

However, there were 65 engineers who cost the state R50 394 855 in remuneration and 229 doctors, costing the state R257 917 774.

Gondwe said in a statement the DA would apply terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act to the Department of Labour to provide copies of the skills transfer plans for the Cuban doctors and engineers, as required by the Employment Services Act 4 of 2014.

"According to the act, skills transfer plans must be produced by the employer outlining how foreign nationals will transfer their skills to local South African employees or permanent residents during the course of their employment or assignment in South Africa.

"While South Africa has a shortage of doctors, because of budget constraints, the country is currently struggling to place and absorb locally trained medical graduates in need of the prerequisite community service. Similarly, recently qualified engineering graduates often find it difficult to find employment because employers generally want experienced engineers."

She added the Department of Labour must prove it had been actively fulfilling its mandate in ensuring compliance with skills transfer requirements with regard to the Cuban doctors and engineers.

"With over a quarter of a billion rand having been spent thus far paying the salaries of these Cuban doctors and engineers, it raises the important question of whether they have been given permanent contracts in lieu of the skills transfer pans required by law," said Gondwe.

She added further to the PAIA application, the DA would ask follow-up questions to the Department of Public Service and Administration, including the following:

  • The specific workstations where the Cuban doctors and engineers are employed.
  • The length of time by which they have been employed and working in the country.
  • The nature of employment contracts that they currently have.


"It is curious that at a time when government continues to implement measures aimed at tightening our immigration laws and regulations, Cubans continue to find employment in the public service system with the aid of the ANC government.

"Growing the local skills base requires us to urgently prioritise our existing talent and expertise pool," said Gondwe. 


