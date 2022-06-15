54m ago

Hawks confirm meeting with Arthur Fraser over Ramaphosa farm theft case

Zintle Mahlati
  • Arthur Fraser said he met with the Hawks regarding the criminal complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa. 
  • Fraser laid a criminal case, linked to a burglary at Ramaphosa's farm. 
  • Fraser said his meeting with the Hawks was to provide the unit with additional information. 

Former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser said he provided the Hawks with additional information to assist the investigation of a criminal complaint he laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Wednesday, in a statement, Fraser said he had a fruitful meeting with the Hawks on 15 June.

The Hawks confirmed the meeting took place, but that the investigation was still in the "early stages". 

Fraser said he "appreciates the professionalism and the speed with which the Hawks responded to the complaint". 

He laid a criminal complaint against the president earlier this month.

The case alleged kidnapping and money laundering against Ramaphosa and the head of the Presidential Protection Unit, Major-General Wally Rhoode.

The case pertained to a burglary at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020. 

READ | The man who stole Cyril's dollars

Fraser, in an affidavit, alleged around $4 million was stored inside a couch on Ramaphosa's farm. 

Arthur Fraser
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser.
News24 Jan Gerber

He said the president, instead of reporting the matter to the police, conspired with Rhoode to track down the men behind the robbery. 

The men were found in Namibia and allegedly tortured, along with the domestic worker, who reportedly conspired with the men to arrange the burglary. 

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo confirmed to News24 that the unit met with Fraser on Wednesday. 

She said the meeting was part of normal processes, in line with keeping a complainant up to date with their case.

READ | ANC does not want to 'interfere' with investigations into 'Rama-Phala Phala'

The Hawks, who investigate serious crimes, such as corruption, were assigned the case days after Fraser laid the complaint. 

Mbambo said the case was still in the early stages. 

"He met with investigators, which is the norm in every case, for investigators to meet with a complainant and get clarity on issues in the affidavit. I do not know what additional information he would have provided - and, even if there was additional information, it would be part of the investigation," Mbambo said.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said Fraser's insistence on keeping the narrative alive, with public updates on his criminal complaint, was a sign of the political power play.

Mathekga said there was a strong belief that Fraser wanted to ensure Ramaphosa's public image as a "corruption buster" was tainted, especially in an ANC election year.

"There is no doubt that Arthur Fraser is on a mission to cultivate his own political interest in Ramaphosa's attempt to get a second term in the ANC, and Ramaphosa's anti-corruption message. It just so happens that the president was sitting on material that was available.

"He (Fraser) is squeezing this to the end. This is also creating pressure outside the ANC, even among those who are not ANC members, and knowing what this scandal means. The president is now under pressure.

"The question is: is the attempt to neutralise Ramaphosa going to succeed?" Mathekga asked. 

The allegations resulted in a political spectacle, with Ramaphosa defending himself against the opposition as well as his own party. 

The president has refused to answer to the allegations in Parliament and has, instead, chosen to appear before the ANC's integrity commission. 

All he said publicly on the matter was that he had not stolen public funds.

Podcasts
11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
