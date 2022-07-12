42m ago

add bookmark

Home Affairs committee paves way for crucial Electoral Amendment Bill

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The committee continued its work in considering the Electoral Amendment Bill.
The committee continued its work in considering the Electoral Amendment Bill.
Alet Pretorius
  • Parliament is steamrolling ahead with the Electoral Amendment Bill.
  • On Tuesday, the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs made several crucial decisions on the way forward for the bill.
  • The committee decided an independent candidate must provide at least 50% of the quota for a seat in the previous equivalent election.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has made several crucial decisions on how independent candidates would participate in general elections.

On Tuesday, the committee continued its work in considering the Electoral Amendment Bill.

According to a statement from committee chairperson Mosa Chabane, it was satisfied with its work and had arrived at a balance between fairness for political parties and independent candidates.

"On definitions, the committee decided that the definitions in the draft bill of province and region should be retained.    

"The committee also decided that independent candidates must have representation in liaison committees, which are a critical component of electoral work.    

"The committee also agrees that these committees be called political liaison committees to ensure that the existing literature continues to be used," the statement read.

READ | Electoral Amendment Bill: After minister's 'delay', Parliament 'should have done more' - ConCourt

In respect of prescribed minimum requirements for candidates to participate, the committee decided an independent candidate must provide at least 50% of the quota for a seat in the previous equivalent election.

There was also an agreement the bill must include an electronic verification requirement to enable the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to verify submitted signatures.

Candidates would also have to pay an election deposit which would be determined by the IEC.

There were also arguments in respect of constitutional questions on the requirement of a cooling off period for independent candidates.

"The committee has decided to maintain within the bill the requirement for a three-month cooling off period for members of a political party before they stand as an independent candidate.  

"Regarding the clause on seat allocation, a decision was taken that the bill should remain with 200 compensatory seats and 200 regional seats, as proposed by the original bill. This allocation of seats will be achieved through a single-round Droop quota system," Chabane said.

Furthermore, there was consensus in the event of a vacancy in a seat allocated to an independent in the legislature, that seat should be filled by the next highest available independent candidate or political party.

READ | Why Parliament missed ConCourt's initial deadline on Electoral Amendment Bill

Meanwhile, the committee decided to defer a decision on independent candidates participating in one or many regions to its next meeting.

This was done to enable lawmakers to consider advice presented to the committee, especially as it relates to ranking of regions of preference. 

"As a result of the decisions, the committee has mandated the legal teams to commence with drafting the A-list Bill, including the committee's decisions for consideration in the next meeting," Chabane said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentpoliticselectoral amendment bill
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Eskom be moved from the Department of Public Enterprises to the Department of Energy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, anything to end this load shedding nightmare
24% - 368 votes
No, Minister Gwede Mantashe can't get the job done
60% - 916 votes
Rather replace Eskom management instead
15% - 234 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.98
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.21
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,726.72
-0.4%
Silver
18.99
-0.6%
Palladium
2,045.00
-5.7%
Platinum
850.00
-2.8%
Brent Crude
107.10
+0.1%
Top 40
60,965
-0.1%
All Share
67,164
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,453
-1.8%
Industrial 25
83,036
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,836
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo