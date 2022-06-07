47m ago

'I don't know what favour I would have done for anybody: Namibian president on CR's stolen dollars

accreditation
Jason Felix
  • Namibian President Hage Geingob has responded to the allegations he was involved in an alleged cover-up of a cash heist at South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm.
  • Geingob made it clear while he speaks to various African leaders, he does not offer them favours.
  • He addressed a media briefing this week and responded to questions on the matter.

Namibian President Hage Geingob says he has never done any favours for his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, as pressure mounts for him to come clean over his involvement in an alleged cover-up of a cash heist at Ramaphosa's game farm.

During a press conference on Monday, Geingob clarified that while he spoke to various African leaders, he did not offer them favours.

"Ever since I took office, I have been in touch with about 14 presidents. We just call each other. [There are] about four in the West, two in the East and now some in southern Africa. I am in touch with people," he said.

This thing that happened in South Africa, there may be a court case. Let's see, it's a criminal case. People were here, and some were arrested. Later on, they were charged. They went back to South Africa, so I don't know what favour I would have done for anybody. It's going to be in a court, let's see.

A criminal complaint against Ramaphosa was laid by former spy boss Arthur Fraser over what exactly happened after the February 2020 theft.

According to Fraser, Ramaphosa asked Geingob to help find the suspects, resulting in Presidential Protective Unit head Major-General Wally Rhoode entering and exiting Namibia using unofficial channels.

READ | As ANC defends Ramaphosa, EFF in Namibia demands Geingob come clean for alleged crime cover-up

Over the weekend, amaBhungane reported that in 2020, Namibian authorities identified suspects following a break-in at Ramaphosa's farm.

One was arrested after crossing into Namibia illegally.

ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's Limpopo conference over the weekend.
News24 Kayleen Morgan/News24

However, Namibian sources alleged South African intelligence back channels were used to get the Namibians to let the matter go, purportedly to protect Ramaphosa.

According to amaBhungane, Namibian law enforcement agencies were alerted to about N$6 million (about R6 million) that was transferred by the suspects into Namibian bank accounts between February and May 2020.

One of the suspects, Imanuwela David, a Namibian-born individual who also carries a South African passport, was arrested after illegally crossing into Namibia on or about 12 June 2020.

It reported that by 16 June 2020, Namibian journalists were already aware David was allegedly linked to a "theft worth around R50 million from a farm belonging to President Cyril Ramaphosa".

A case was not registered with police in the two years since the burglary.

READ | The man who stole Cyril's dollars

Namibia President.
Namibia President Hage Geingob

Fraser claimed the amount stolen was US$4 million, but Ramaphosa's office has disputed this.

Fraser alleged Rhoode and Ramaphosa had covered up the burglary and Rhoode had unlawfully constituted a team of investigators, including former and then active police officials, who then allegedly interrogated and kidnapped the suspects at the farm and in Cape Town.

During the press conference, Geingob appeared reluctant to entertain the matter.

"It will come out in a court a case, and let me prove how one has helped President Ramaphosa," he sarcastically said.

