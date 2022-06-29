Investigator appointed to probe sexual harassment claims by EFF MPs ejected from Ramaphosa budget vote

An independent investigator has been appointed to probe allegations that female EFF MPs were sexually assaulted during chaotic parliamentary sittings earlier this month.

The events in question occurred during the Presidency budget vote and the reply to the debate.

EFF MPs were violently removed from the chamber.

An independent investigator has been appointed to probe allegations that female EFF MPs were sexually harassed and intimidated when Parliamentary Protection Services (PPS) officials removed them from the parliamentary chamber.



In a statement on Tuesday, Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said advocate Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere had been appointed to investigate complaints of gender-based violence, sexual harassment, intimidation and violence.

Mothapo said:

EFF members were removed from the chamber and on the online platform after, on both days, they engaged in gross disturbance in the House through persistent points of orders, disorderliness and defiance of the speaker's rulings and authority, purporting to question the presence of President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Assembly.

On both days, the sittings descended into chaos when several EFF MPs were violently removed from the chamber, preventing Ramaphosa from proceeding with his speech for hours.

During Ramaphosa's reply to the speech, the situation worsened when female EFF MPs fought with female security officials. At the same time, their male counterparts threw punches and resisted being thrown out.





National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ordered the removal of the EFF MPs.

But the EFF was hell-bent on preventing Ramaphosa from addressing the House while allegations relating to a theft at his Phala Phala farm were hanging over his head.

Naledi Chirwa was one of the vocal EFF MPs who claimed that female MPs' private parts were touched while they were removed from the chamber.

Days after the fracas, the EFF submitted a complaint to Mapisa-Nqakula to ask for a full investigation.

The PPS officials also lodged a complaint about allegedly violent treatment from EFF MPs who resisted and actively hindered them from carrying out Mapisa-Nqakula's instruction to remove disruptive members.





"The PPS officials further reported that threats and intimidation were meted out to them by certain EFF members. Baloyi-Mere's responsibility will be to assess the complaints and allegations made by the EFF members against the PPS officials, as well as complaints and claims made by the PPS officials against the EFF members, and then report to the speaker on [the] findings and recommendations," Mothapo said.





Baloyi-Mere will be required to complete the investigation within 14 working days and submit a written report within five working days to Mapisa-Nqakula, Mothapo added.



"Advocate Baloyi-Mere has over 10 years of experience and has a general litigation practice with her preferred areas of practice, including constitutional, administrative, public procurement, customary, African and general commercial law. She has appeared in the High Court, the Supreme Court of Appeal, the Constitutional Court and the Labour Court. She has also acted as a judge in the [Gauteng] High Court [in Pretoria]," Mothapo said.

