47m ago

add bookmark

'Irresponsible conduct': ANC Free State slams Ace Magashule for attending EFF gathering

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ace Magashule pictured with Dali Mpofu.
Ace Magashule pictured with Dali Mpofu.
Twitter/EFF
  • The ANC in the Free State has described its former leader Ace Magashule as irresponsible for attending an EFF gathering. 
  • Magashule attended the EFF's Freedom Charter commemoration events in Soweto on 26 June. 
  • The ANC has warned its members not to emulate the corruption accused leader. 


The ANC in the Free State believes suspended party secretary-general Ace Magashule was irresponsible and set a bad example to members when he attended the EFF's Freedom Charter celebrations. 

Magashule shocked some when he was pictured happy and excited along with EFF leaders at the party’s Freedom Charter commemoration event in Kliptown, Soweto on 26 June.

The suspended ANC leader had toured various parts of the country while on suspension and facing corruption charges. 

The ANC in the Free State warned ANC members not to emulate Magashule's actions as his behaviour went against his position in the party. 

The Free State interim provincial committee is headed by Mxolisi Dukwana, who has not agreed politically with Magashule. 

"The secretary-general is one of the highest positions in the organisation whose integrity has to be protected at all costs. The fact that he is suspended does not disqualify him from upholding the organisational discipline and other principles that all the members must observe. The office of the secretary-general carries with it the image of the organisation.

"As a provincial structure, we deplore in strongest terms such an irresponsible conduct and request all the members in the province not to follow that example as it tarnishes our image," the ANC in the province said. 

READ | Magashule claims corruption case delays is plan to stop him from contesting in the ANC elections

The Free State ANC has been troubled by disputes for several years since the departure of Magashule to the national office in 2017. 

The province has a temporary structure in place, which had been conducting a membership audit and aims to hold a provincial conference in September. 

The interim committee described Magashule's visit to the EFF as one of several tendencies that had destroyed the party in the province. 

"It is important to note that in the diagnostic report that we produced at the inception of this structure, we listed the negative tendencies that devoured the unity and destroyed the traditions and culture of the organisation. This conduct of the secretary-general comes as a new negative tendency and must not be emulated by any member," the committee said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancefface magashulefree statebloemfonteinpolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 5621 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
91% - 107220 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 4991 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

2h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.37
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.89
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.09
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.4%
Gold
1,807.87
-0.5%
Silver
20.27
-2.3%
Palladium
1,907.50
-2.9%
Platinum
897.50
-2.2%
Brent Crude
116.26
-1.5%
Top 40
60,291
-2.1%
All Share
66,429
-2.0%
Resource 10
64,265
-2.3%
Industrial 25
79,384
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,752
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

2h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

6h ago

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

7h ago

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics

7h ago

GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo