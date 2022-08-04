3h ago

I 'resigned as a member of the DA', but not leaving politics - Makashule Gana exits party

Juniour Khumalo
Makashule Gana
Makashule Gana
PHOTO: Deon Raath
  • The DA's Makashule Gana has resigned from the party and his role in the Gauteng legislature.
  • Gana said while he was resigning from the DA, he would not be entirely lost to politics.
  • He revealed that he was joining "an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to the people of South Africa".

DA member of the Gauteng legislature Makashule Gana has resigned as a member of the party and the legislature.

Gana announced in a statement:

Today, I have resigned as a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and as a member of the Gauteng Legislature.

While he was leaving the DA, Gana made it clear that he would not be lost to politics as he would be joining "an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to the people of South Africa".

He cited "a widening trust deficit between citizens and political parties" as having motivated him to leave the DA.

Gana said the trust deficit had resulted in many eligible voters turning down the opportunity to vote out of despair and disappointment.

He said he believed "the next generation of politics in South Africa will be built on citizen political empowerment, localised organising, and participation to elevate local issues and to grow new, younger leaders to take communities and South Africa forward".

"There is a new generation of leaders raising their hands to shape a new political culture that does exactly that. A person that exemplifies this new generation of leaders is Songezo Zibi, who has articulated a vision in his latest book, Manifesto: A New Vision for South Africa," added Gana.

Last year, Gana and DA Member of Parliament Solly Malatsi embarked on a 500km run from Soweto to Tzaneen to raise funds for school uniforms and sanitary pads. They were able to raise more than the R500 000 target they had set for themselves.

In his statement, Gana said South Africans "deserved a country where all are free and secure to pursue a life of happiness and well-being".

He said this required "bold, decisive leadership that gives power back to the people and enables them to work together in developing and implementing solutions that work for their communities".

Gana joined the DA in 2002 as a 19-year-old student at the University of Limpopo. For the last 20 years, he has served as an activist and a member and leader of the DA.

Makashule Gana in DA regalia on campaign trail
Makashule Gana engaging with a community member on the campaign trail in Ivory Park.

During his time in the DA, Gana served as youth leader, deputy federal council chairperson, chairperson of the party's MPL Network, and campaign manager for several elections, including in the Midvaal Municipality in Gauteng for the 2016 municipal elections.

He said it had been an honour to serve the people of South Africa through the DA as a councillor in Johannesburg, a Member of Parliament (National Assembly and National Council of Provinces), and the Gauteng legislature.

"I leave the DA with a clear conscience, no regrets, and a cemented sense of purpose and calling to serve the country. I am grateful to my colleagues – activists, members, staff, and public representatives – with whom I have shared two decades of hard yet fulfilling work. I wish them well in the future," said Gana.


