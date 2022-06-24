Special ANC NEC meeting: Gauteng conference greenlit, new PEC to deal with Ekurhuleni issues

Delegates at the ANC's special NEC meeting have resolved to allow the party's Gauteng conference to go ahead.

It tasked the provincial executive that will emerge from the conference with deliberating over the contested Ekurhuleni conference.

The heated meeting lasted until the early hours of Friday morning, with calls for a rerun being rejected in the process.

The ANC's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting has given the green light for the party's Gauteng elective conference to go ahead.

It also tasked the newly elected executive that will emerge from the conference with dealing with the disputed Ekurhuleni and Tshwane conferences.

The NEC meeting started on Thursday evening and, according to sources, the heated deliberations lasted until the early hours of Friday. The deadlocked NEC decided that the provincial executive that will be elected at the conference would be best placed to make a finding on particularly the hotly disputed Ekurhuleni conference.

According to at least two sources who spoke to News24, arguments were made that the number of disputed branches was actually higher than the five whose 19 votes were quarantined by the steering committee overseeing the Ekurhuleni conference.

An ANC NEC member told News24:

There were suggestions that there were over 20 disputed branches and as such, the options were to quarantine all affected votes and count the remaining undisputed branches and then announce a winner based on this, or rerun the conference.

"The discussions to rerun the elective conference were lost during the meeting hence the agreement to take the matter back to the PEC and place the responsibility with them to make the determination as this would have an impact on the provincial conference," the NEC member said.

Another NEC member said the deliberations were not only around Ekurhuleni but "consideration was [also] given to disputes around Gauteng's biggest region, Tshwane".

The NEC member said:

The same outcome was reached with Tshwane. The regional leadership must make a determination, failing which they can approach the party's national dispute resolution committee.

The ANC Ekurhuleni and Tshwane elective conferences are still up for dispute as the party holds its 14th Gauteng conference.

The Ekurhuleni regional conference was marred by violence and at its contentious ending, which saw only preliminary results being announced, the steering committee overseeing the Ekurhuleni conference quarantined 19 votes, pending a verification process.

The 19 votes, from six branches, were quarantined due to alleged irregularities in how the delegates were allowed to vote, which meant the party could only declare the results after the national dispute resolution committee verified the outstanding votes.

Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina received 163 votes, compared to the 151 received by Doctor Xhakza.

Masina's slate won all five top positions.

Re-elected provincial secretary Thembinkosi Nciza got the most votes, with 170, compared to the 124 of the ANC Women's League leader in the region Nokuthula Xaba.

Yet another headache for the ANC Gauteng's executive committee is the Tshwane conference, which also has complaints that are yet to be resolved.

There are claims of irregular processes in the lead up to the Tshwane regional conference, with some calling for a rerun of the conference.

The outstanding disputes threaten to derail the ongoing Gauteng elective conference, which is sitting over the weekend and is set to elect new leaders.

On Monday, the PEC met in an engagement that lasted well into the early hours of Tuesday morning, but failed to reach a conclusion on the status of Ekurhuleni, the ANC's largest region in Gauteng.

