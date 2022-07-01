KZN disaster relief: Gungubele, Zikalala differ on whether money has been used

Mondli Gungubele says the disaster relief money disbursed hasn't been expended.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala would beg to differ.

MPs are concerned about the lack of coordination between departments and spheres of government.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala publicly differed with Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele about whether provinces and municipalities are behind in their expenditure for relief after April's devastating floods.

The Ad Hoc Joint Committee on Disaster Relief and Recovery on Friday received briefings from the Treasury, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, the Department of Human Settlements, the Department of Water and Sanitation and the Department of Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs, with premiers and MECs from affected provinces also in attendance.

At a previous meeting in early June, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said none of the R1 billion available for disaster relief was disbursed because municipalities had not submitted the correct documentation. He refused to accept responsibility for it.

The committee heard on Friday that some of these funds had, in the meantime, been accessed.

Gungubele, in his capacity as acting minister of finance, said: "The money that has already been released, the expenditure is behind."

Zikalala, though, contests this.

He said, for instance, that people did not have enough meals, and the province decided to use all available funds to help the provincial social development department. Also, that he had instructed the provincial treasury to find money to help people still in shelters.

"So to suggest that the expenditure is behind, I wouldn't agree with that," Zikalala said.

Zikalala also said the finance minister should make a public statement to clarify the R1 billion available for disaster relief.

MPs were concerned about what appeared to be a lack of coordination between national government departments and across the three spheres of government.

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa and DA MP Tim Brauteseth wanted more clarity on how the R1 billion was disbursed.

Hlengwa said Godongwana should address the committee again - because his previous presentation "created an impression which left a very bitter taste in one's mouth, the kind of cooperation that was there between Treasury and the affected municipalities".

"These presentations create the impression that things are happening and are being done, but the situation on the ground is somewhat very, very different in terms of movement and space," Hlengwa said.

Brauteseth said there seemed to be a disconnect between KwaZulu-Natal and National Treasury.

DA MP Dean Macpherson blamed the confusion around the R1 billion on President Cyril Ramaphosa.



"The problem started when the president swooped into the province [KwaZulu-Natal] on day two of the flood, said there was a R1 billion, and then disappeared. And then everyone had to scramble to pick up the pieces," he said.

"I think that is actually where the problem originated... politicians come and make promises and make pronouncements, without actually understanding the mechanics of how it works, and then everyone else in the government has to come in and pick up the pieces."





ANC MP Robert Mashego was concerned about the government working in silos.

He said Gungubele had previously said they would plan differently for the disaster, but this appeared not to have materialised.

"They are planning in their corners, not with the centre holding," he said.

ANC MP Nkosinathi Mangcu said he left the meeting to take a tablet because the meeting gave him a "severe headache" - he had thought three months after the disaster they would be closer to answers for the people affected.

"There is no coordination at all. Let's say it the way it is. And I think we are appealing to you [Gungubele], that you pull this together for the sake of the people of South Africa," he said.

