4h ago

add bookmark

‘Large sums of money weren't accounted for’: Zondo says AG should audit SSA finances

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the final handover of the State Capture report. (Gallo Images)
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the final handover of the State Capture report. (Gallo Images)
  • Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has recommended the Auditor-General investigate the State Security Agency's finances.
  • In the final report of the State Capture Inquiry, Zondo highlighted the need for greater oversight of the SSA's finances.
  • The AG has had difficulty auditing the SSA's finances as most reports and records are classified.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the evidence of mismanagement at the State Security Agency (SSA) points to the need for the Auditor-General to audit the expenditure of the troubled agency.

In the final report of the State Capture Inquiry, Zondo highlighted the need for greater oversight of the SSA's finances.

Zondo was scathing on the agency, which has been plagued by mismanagement and leadership challenges.

"Large sums of money were not accounted for, yet the AG is not able to adequately fulfil its role because some information is classified and has been withheld from the AG. This has meant that the AG has only been able to provide qualified audits," he said.

READ | Fraser and Zuma protected each other, SSA could've stopped state capture in 2011 - Zondo

Zondo added the AG had difficulty in auditing the SSA's finances as reports and records are classified.

"The arrangement between the AG and the Office Inspector General of Intelligence [OIGI] pursuant to which the AG directed the OIGI on how to carry out audits of classified material the AG was itself not able to audit, was not adequate."                                     

He said:

This is because such an audit was performed by persons without the requisite auditing skills and amounted to a box-ticking exercise without any proper analysis. The arrangement between the AG and the SSA that the AG would provide a qualified report in respect of the Secret Service Account [which forms a substantial part of the budget] was also not acceptable.

Speaking on the capture of Crime Intelligence in the commission's final report, Zondo added "false and unsubstantiated reports" issued by its former boss, Richard Mdluli, "were used to remove people from their positions who stood in the way of state capture or corruption and looting of state resources".

"These considerations remind all and sundry, let alone those in power, to be cautious with intelligence reports."

He also found former president Jacob Zuma and former state security minister Siyabonga Cwele halted an investigation by the Hawks into former spy boss Arthur Fraser, paving the way for him to later be appointed director-general of the SSA and correctional services commissioner.

"The large sums of monies that were not accounted for was at least in part because the AG could not execute its duties as it should have, with the result that implicated people acted with impunity as they were aware of weaknesses in the system," Zondo said.

News24 reported in February the organised criminal networks that captured and subverted the SSA looted more than R1.5 billion between 2008 and 2018. Furthermore, they remain firmly entrenched at the agency.

READ | Questionable intelligence reports had potential to 'destabilise the country' - Zondo report

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele is in discussion with the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) on the "ambit of the oversight of the AGSA over the State Security Agency, and whether this is sufficient," he said in response to a parliamentary question.

The JSCI is the parliamentary committee which is supposed to exercise oversight. It meets behind closed doors, and its members face jail time should they speak out.

Zondo said: "It is now appropriate to give dulled evidence of individual witnesses who gave evidence before the commission about allegations of corruption, fraud and other irregularities at SSA. There will be a certain level of repetition in what is dealt with below but that is unavoidable where an overview is first given as has been done."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
state capture commissionarthur fraserraymond zondostate capturecorruptionpolitics
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
42% - 2369 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 1173 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 2105 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.41
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,830.03
+0.4%
Silver
21.21
+1.2%
Palladium
1,883.00
+2.1%
Platinum
913.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
110.05
-1.5%
Top 40
59,993
+1.6%
All Share
66,349
+1.6%
Resource 10
64,422
-0.2%
Industrial 25
76,590
+2.6%
Financial 15
15,623
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo