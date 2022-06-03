Limpopo conference: ANC acted 'strongly' on VBS corruption in province - Stanley Mathabatha

ANC Limpopo chairperson Stanley Mathabatha has defended his provincial leadership, saying it acted swiftly once allegations around VBS corruption surfaced.

He says it was the provincial government that called on the SIU to conduct a thorough investigation.

ANC Limpopo chairperson Stanley Mathabatha strongly refuted claims the provincial ANC stood idle as the VBS Mutual Bank was being plundered.

"We disagree with people saying the Limpopo province did not do anything about VBS. The magnitude of the damage to the bank and the alleged involvement of some of our comrades and deployed meant that the ANC could not avoid criticism.

"Our provincial government, as the ANC, acted swiftly by instituting a forensic investigation. We also, at the level of government, invited the Special Investigative Unit [SIU] to conduct a thorough investigation to uproot any wrongdoing.

"As a result, that is why we disagree with anyone who says this provincial government and the leadership of the ANC in this province did nothing in light of the VBS saga," said Mathabatha.

Mathabatha was delivering a political report to the more than 1 200 delegates gathered at The Ranch Hotel and Resort in Polokwane, Limpopo.

He bemoaned the fact that corruption had marred the party's image and how ANC members were living lavish lifestyles while communities wallowed in poverty was also contributing to the widening distrust between the party and communities.

Mathabatha said this while sharing the stage with one of those whose names have been heavily featured in the VBS allegations, Florence Radzilani.

Despite making the impassioned plea, Mathabatha, who is seeking a third term as chairperson, has among his slate Radzilani and until recently, Danny Msiza.

Msiza was only prevented from contesting the conference because of the ANC's revised step-aside rule which disqualifies criminally charged leaders from contesting party positions.

Despite this association with individuals marred by the VBS scandal, Mathabatha's popularity did not appear to have taken a knock as delegates sang his praises and called for his re-election.

During his frank political report, he also noted despite making progressive resolutions at the ANC's Nasrec conference, nothing had really changed in the lives of ordinary South Africans as the party had failed to implement its own resolutions.

During his opening remarks at the same conference, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile cautioned party conferences ought to focus their attention on the needs of the people they served, not prioritise party positions as had been the culture to date.

"This 10th provincial conference of the ANC in Limpopo must be a conference of ideas and clear programmes to better the lives of the people.

Mashatile said:

It must not just be a conference to elect leadership. At all times, we must remember that the ANC exists not only for itself, but also and most importantly, the ANC exists to respond to the problems of people as a whole.

He also called for the voting delegates to demonstrate "high morals and revolutionary discipline" throughout the three-day conference.

"We expect exemplary behaviour worthy of emulation by others within our movement who are yet to hold their provincial conferences."

He urged delegates to use the time they would be spending together to "reaffirm that the ANC in Limpopo is alive and that it leads".

Before Mashatile took to the stage, he enjoyed a boost of confidence in his ambitions to secure the ANC deputy presidency.

Delegates and provincial leadership sang the praises of treasurer-general who is also the acting secretary-general.

"Raise up Mashatile, the time has come, delegates could be heard singing as Mashatile was about to take to the podium and deliver the opening remarks at the hotly contested conference.

A more resounding endorsement came from Radzilani, who said Mashatile had done a stellar job after taking over as acting secretary-general.

"This is the first time ever that a member has been a treasurer-general and a secretary-general at the same time, and yet things have been running smoothly," she added.

New leaders are expected to be elected on Saturday.

