1h ago

add bookmark

Mapisa-Nqakula calls for end to all conflicts at global gathering of parliamentary lawmakers

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
PHOTO: Phill Magakoe, Gallo Images
  • Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has called on governments to resolve conflicts around the world speedily.
  • She is leading an SA delegation to the Non-Aligned Movement's conference of parliamentarians in Azerbaijan.
  • She specifically made mention of the subjugation of some nations, such as Palestine and Western Sahara.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has urged lawmakers at the Non-Aligned Movement's (NAM) Parliamentary Network conference to promote dialogue, mediation, and arbitration to prevent conflicts worldwide.

Mapisa-Nqakula is leading South Africa's parliamentary delegation to the conference in Azerbaijan, where she told delegates that peaceful solutions to conflicts were part of the founding principles and values of the 61-year-old NAM.

She also implored NAM member states to pursue the "cause of the people of Palestine", as they had done in fighting apartheid and colonialism in South Africa.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the NAM Parliamentary Network had an opportunity to define its goal and mission through interventions that would free the world of wars and the subjugation of some nations such as Palestine and Western Sahara.

READ | SA delegations congratulates new Pan-African Parliament president

The two-day conference of NAM Speakers and Presiding Officers is expected to endorse its constitution or statute, and a declaration on modalities for running the global movement of national parliaments.

Traditionally, the conference took no sides during the historical US and Russian Cold War, and has the second most significant number of member states, after the United Nations.

Mapisa-Nqakula emphasised the importance of collaboration and cooperation between NAM member states.

She said the enormous advances in technology, medicine and science in the world provided a unique opportunity to face some of the most pressing challenges.

Furthermore, Mapisa-Nqakula said the fight to ensure universal access to critical vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and future outbreaks of pandemics had to be sustained. 

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude and UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa have joined Mapisa-Nqakula at the conference.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nosiviwe mapisa-nqakulaparliamentdiplomacypoliticsmiddle east conflictsecurity
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 5967 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
90% - 107428 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 5318 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.42
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.13
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.3%
Gold
1,787.10
-1.1%
Silver
19.67
-3.0%
Palladium
1,912.50
-1.4%
Platinum
872.50
-2.8%
Brent Crude
109.03
-3.1%
Top 40
60,075
-0.1%
All Share
66,111
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,398
-2.1%
Industrial 25
80,157
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,730
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

7h ago

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

30 Jun

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo