3m ago

add bookmark

Mathabatha smokes unity pipe, extends an olive branch to losing slate

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
Stanley Mathabatha after being re-elected as ANC Limpopo chairperson for the third consecutive time. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)
Stanley Mathabatha after being re-elected as ANC Limpopo chairperson for the third consecutive time. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)
  • Having won a third term as ANC Limpopo chairperson, Stanley Mathabatha has extended an olive branch to his opponent. 
  • He said he would be meeting with Dickson Masemola, who had lost the election by a wide margin and would be planning how to work with him. 
  • Mathabatha also vowed not to reshuffle his executive anytime soon.

After winning a third term as ANC chairperson, Stanley Mathabatha has assured those who stood against his slate that he is willing to work with them for the betterment of Limpopo. 

“I am going to sit down with comrade Dickson Masemola and the others and we will figure out how we can work together for the sake of our people. 

“As you know, this is not the first time that comrade Dickson [Masemola] had contested me and we have throughout remained friends,” said Mathabatha. 

He also made assurances that individuals such as Masemola, who is MEC for public works, ought not to worry about potential changes within the executive now that they have lost. 

“It would be unethical for us just to cut people off because they contested us; what is going to happen is reviews will take place as usual and if there are changes, they would be informed by that and not spite,” said Mathabatha. 

The chairperson said going forward, the newly elected leadership would be preoccupied with deliberations around the ANC’s discussion documents and making suggestions where necessary. 

The province is believed to be considering challenging the newly fortified step-aside rule, which now disqualifies criminally charged members from standing for political positions, given the impact it had on potential candidate Danny Msiza. 

READ | Limpopo conference: ANC acted 'strongly' on VBS corruption in province - Stanley Mathabatha

Mathabatha refused to commit to whether they would be challenging the step-aside rule, saying the province would look at the discussion documents and make resolutions based on that. 

He also said the province would be more preoccupied with challenges facing residents, such as water and roads. 

Mathabatha has been re-elected for an unprecedented third term as ANC chairperson in the province, defeating his friend and close political ally, Masemola. 

In a clean sweep, Mathabatha’s entire slate was elected into the party’s top five. 

stanley mathabatha,anc limpopo
The newly elected ANC top six in Limpopo. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)

Florence Radzilani defeated Mopani District Mayor Pule Shayi for the deputy chairperson position after receiving 791 votes compared to Shayi’s 373. 

Reuben Madadzhe was elected secretary with 717 votes, defeating outgoing provincial ANC secretary Soviet Lekganyane who received 451 votes. 

Basikopo Makamu was elected deputy secretary with 797 votes compared to Livhuwani Ligaraba’s 365 

Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana was elected treasurer after receiving 786 votes compared to Faith Chauke’s 375. 

The announcements were met with loud applause as all nominated individuals were carried to the stage by their supporters.

The mood was festive as songs broke out from the packed venue. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancstanley mathabathadickson masemolalimpopojohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 5843 votes
No
53% - 6491 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

9h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.54
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.41
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.66
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,851.00
0.0%
Silver
21.93
0.0%
Palladium
1,978.51
0.0%
Platinum
1,018.47
0.0%
Brent Crude
119.72
+1.8%
Top 40
64,319
-0.2%
All Share
70,920
-0.2%
Resource 10
75,651
-2.2%
Industrial 25
77,543
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,470
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

6h ago

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo