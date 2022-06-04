Mathabatha smokes unity pipe, extends an olive branch to losing slate

Having won a third term as ANC Limpopo chairperson, Stanley Mathabatha has extended an olive branch to his opponent.

He said he would be meeting with Dickson Masemola, who had lost the election by a wide margin and would be planning how to work with him.

Mathabatha also vowed not to reshuffle his executive anytime soon.

After winning a third term as ANC chairperson, Stanley Mathabatha has assured those who stood against his slate that he is willing to work with them for the betterment of Limpopo.

“I am going to sit down with comrade Dickson Masemola and the others and we will figure out how we can work together for the sake of our people.

“As you know, this is not the first time that comrade Dickson [Masemola] had contested me and we have throughout remained friends,” said Mathabatha.

He also made assurances that individuals such as Masemola, who is MEC for public works, ought not to worry about potential changes within the executive now that they have lost.

“It would be unethical for us just to cut people off because they contested us; what is going to happen is reviews will take place as usual and if there are changes, they would be informed by that and not spite,” said Mathabatha.

The chairperson said going forward, the newly elected leadership would be preoccupied with deliberations around the ANC’s discussion documents and making suggestions where necessary.

The province is believed to be considering challenging the newly fortified step-aside rule, which now disqualifies criminally charged members from standing for political positions, given the impact it had on potential candidate Danny Msiza.

Mathabatha refused to commit to whether they would be challenging the step-aside rule, saying the province would look at the discussion documents and make resolutions based on that.

He also said the province would be more preoccupied with challenges facing residents, such as water and roads.

Mathabatha has been re-elected for an unprecedented third term as ANC chairperson in the province, defeating his friend and close political ally, Masemola.

In a clean sweep, Mathabatha’s entire slate was elected into the party’s top five.

Florence Radzilani defeated Mopani District Mayor Pule Shayi for the deputy chairperson position after receiving 791 votes compared to Shayi’s 373.

Reuben Madadzhe was elected secretary with 717 votes, defeating outgoing provincial ANC secretary Soviet Lekganyane who received 451 votes.

Basikopo Makamu was elected deputy secretary with 797 votes compared to Livhuwani Ligaraba’s 365

Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana was elected treasurer after receiving 786 votes compared to Faith Chauke’s 375.

The announcements were met with loud applause as all nominated individuals were carried to the stage by their supporters.

The mood was festive as songs broke out from the packed venue.



