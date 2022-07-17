1h ago

add bookmark

Mkhize says Zuma years not all bad as his presidential campaign gets a boost

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jacob Zuma, Zweili Mkhize and Cyril Ramaphosa during day two of the 54th National Conference on December 17, 2017 in Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier)
Jacob Zuma, Zweili Mkhize and Cyril Ramaphosa during day two of the 54th National Conference on December 17, 2017 in Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier)
Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier
  • Zweli Mkhize said the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma should have been 'handled differently'. 
  • He said the ANC should take responsibility for the good and bad of the Zuma years.
  • Mkhize received an endorsement from five branches in eThekwini to contest the ANC presidency. 

ANC presidential hopeful and former health minister Zweli Mkhize has bemoaned the treatment of former President Jacob Zuma and has come out to dismiss the notion of the "nine wasted years" under the former leader. 

He was speaking to ANC branch members at an event hosted by the Blessing Ninela Zone in eThekwini on Saturday, where he received an endorsement to contest the ANC presidential race. 

Mkhize told supporters and allies that he believed the events leading up to the July unrest in 2021 following Zuma's incarceration for contempt of court could have been handled differently. 

"All one is saying, we need to always take the various concerns of various communities, those sensitivities can unravel what we see [as] a stable country simply because we are not sensitive to the feelings people have," he said. 

READ | Zweli Mkhize camp questions imminent arrests linked to Digital Vibes scandal

More than 350 people died in the unrest that followed the incarceration of Zuma last July in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

Mkhize's move to bat for Zuma in a public forum comes as ANC regional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal conceded that the party's denouncement of Zuma cost them support in the 2021 municipal elections. 

They had travelled to Nkandla, seeking Zuma's support and counsel ahead of the ANC's provincial conference scheduled for next weekend. 

Mkhize said he believed the ANC had to take responsibility for the good and bad of the Zuma years. 

He said:

There are issues that we are not proud about; there are issues we are going to be proud about. It comes like that, both bad and good. What is important for the ANC is to go out and correct what might not have been done properly.

Mkhize said many of those who were in government under Zuma were still in office years later. 

He further lamented the state of factionalism in the party, saying it would spill over into the State. 

ANC branch leaders from the Blessing Ninela Zone in eThekwini which includes areas such as Bothas Hill endorsed Mkhize for the ANC top job. This is the second public endorsement Mkhize received for the ANC presidency. Earlier this year, the ANC's Ward 1 branch - one of the biggest in the eThekwini region- publicly endorsed his bid for the party presidency. 

Mkhize said he would not comment on the endorsement outside of formal ANC nomination processes. 

ANC eThekwini regional executive committee member, Siphiwe Blose, told supporters that Mkhize would be the incoming president of the party. 

The Blessing Ninela zone of the ANC includes five branches whose leaders said all support Mkhize. 

"We will carry Khabazela (Mkhize's clan name) to December," a branch leader said to applause. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosajacob zumazweli mkhizeanc conferenceparty politicspolitics
Lottery
Super Saturday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
19% - 1405 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
62% - 4660 votes
SA was never ready
19% - 1456 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,707.71
0.0%
Silver
18.71
0.0%
Palladium
1,834.50
0.0%
Platinum
852.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
101.16
+2.0%
Top 40
58,906
+0.5%
All Share
65,089
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,466
+0.0%
Industrial 25
80,898
-0.0%
Financial 15
14,678
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo