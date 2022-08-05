3h ago

add bookmark

Mkhwebane hearing: Court judgments are just 'opinions', says Dali Mpofu

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Adv Dali Mpofu SC, cross-examining a witness at Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment hearing last week.
Adv Dali Mpofu SC, cross-examining a witness at Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment hearing last week.
Jan Gerber
  • Court rulings are "opinions", and those against Mkhwebane are wrong, said Dali Mpofu.
  • The evidence leader, Nazreen Bawa, and the witness, Ivan Pillay, disagreed; they consider court rulings binding.
  • Scathing court judgments against Mkhwebane form the basis of the charges of misconduct and incompetence.

Court rulings are just "opinions", and those against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are "blatantly wrong", her counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, told the Section 194 Committee.

The committee will decide whether Mkhwebane is competent for the position of Public Protector.

Mpofu represented Mkhwebane in some of the court findings against her.

Also, the previous day, Mpofu objected to a witness' evidence being led because, according to him, it didn't relate to the four court cases upon which the misconduct and incompetence charges against Mkhwebane were built.

READ | Public Protector hearing shown photos that may disprove Mkhwebane claim witness wasn't at Vrede farm

In the end, the testimony of Baldwin Neshunzi did relate to one of the court matters, and also provided another piece in the puzzle of the State Security Agency's involvement at the Office of the Public Protector.

On Friday, the evidence leader, advocate Nazreen Bawa SC, took the former South African Revenue Service deputy commissioner, Ivan Pillay, through the court judgments which had, with scathing rulings, set aside Mkhwebane's reports against him.

"This is a mighty waste of time," complained Mpofu. "A judgment is an opinion of a court."

Bawa responded: "I would think a judgment is binding on everyone."

Mpofu asked: "What is the purpose of what has happened in the last 10 minutes?"

Bawa said it would go a lot quicker if he refrained from interrupting.

"This is not an interruption!" interrupted Mpofu, who wasn't recognised to speak by the chairperson, Qubudile Dyantyi.

READ | Tables turn on Mkhwebane as ex-SARS executive testifies how she went rogue in 'rogue unit' probe

Mpofu said he wanted it placed on record that "what is typed here" in the court rulings "is there".

Bawa asked whether he also admitted to the accuracy of the judgments.

"How can I admit to something that is blatantly wrong? All these judgments are wrong."

Mpofu's attack on the judiciary continued through Pillay's cross-examination. After Mpofu put it to Pillay that judgments were opinions, Pillay asked: "How can opinions be binding?"

"Don't ask me questions," Mpofu hit back.

He said Pillay did not understand the legal principle.

"I understand it, but I don't think your client understands it," Pillay answered.

Mpofu's questioning continued into Friday afternoon.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbusisiwe mkhwebanedali mpofuivan pillayjudiciarypolitics
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 4035 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 10765 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 4064 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.78
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,774.80
-0.9%
Silver
19.90
-1.4%
Palladium
2,129.86
+3.0%
Platinum
930.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
94.12
-2.8%
Top 40
63,114
+1.3%
All Share
69,519
+1.2%
Resource 10
64,042
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,928
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,675
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools

29 Jul

PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools
PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender...

29 Jul

PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender based violence
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo