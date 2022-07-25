1h ago

add bookmark

Mkhwebane impeachment: Removal proceedings haven't begun yet, Mpofu tells court

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu in Parliament.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu in Parliament.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • According to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's counsel, her removal proceedings haven't started yet.
  • This is one of advocate Dali Mpofu's arguments why Mkhwebane shouldn't have been suspended.
  • He also argues that the parliamentary speaker isn't allowed to write a letter to the president informing him that Section 194 proceedings are under way.   

Impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, argued in the Western Cape High Court on Monday that the parliamentary committee that will determine whether she should be removed from the office, is not a removal committee.

This is one of the grounds for Mpofu's argument of why President Cyril Ramaphosa shouldn't have suspended Mkhwebane.

A full bench of the Western Cape High Court heard Mkhwebane's application to declare her suspension, and the parliamentary proceedings, unlawful and unconstitutional.

Section 194 of the Constitution allows the president to suspend a Public Protector once a committee for her removal has started its work.

READ | Acting Public Protector puts brakes on Ramaphosa filing his Phala Phala response in court

According to Mpofu, this work hasn't started. The Section 194 Committee, which started its work two weeks ago, isn't the committee the Constitution envisaged, Mpofu claims.

Judges LG Nuku and M Francise - who heard the matter with Judge JD Lekhuleni - needed some convincing.  

Judge Nuku said the Section 194 Committee was "the only committee" involved in the process.

Mpofu responded:

Tough luck.

Judge Nuku: "But that's not how you interpret the Constitution.

"On your submission the proceedings could never start."

Mpofu stuck to his guns, saying there could be no doubt that another committee was envisaged.

Judge Francis said the Section 194 Committee would make a finding on Mkhwebane's removal, and that committee is the same as the one the Constitution refers to.

Francis said context mattered.

"Then I don't know the meaning of the words 'committee for the removal'," Mpofu replied.

In March, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula sent a letter to Ramaphosa, informing him that the Section 194 process was continuing. A week later, Ramaphosa sent a letter to Mkhwebane, asking her for reasons why she shouldn't be suspended.

Another of Mpofu's arguments is that it was unlawful for the speaker to send a letter to the president.

Mpofu said:

Where did the speaker derive the power to write that letter? I'll answer it quickly: Nowhere!

According to Mpofu there is nowhere where it says that the speaker must write to the president, prompting him to suspend an office bearer.

"Why would a speaker do this?"

Mpofu also raised these arguments during Mkhwebane's impeachment hearings.

He will continue his arguments into Monday afternoon. Tuesday has also been set aside for the hearing.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbusisiwe mkhwebanecape townwestern capejudiciary
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
22% - 2866 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
56% - 7497 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2947 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.75
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.23
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.17
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,723.25
-0.3%
Silver
18.51
-0.4%
Palladium
2,018.00
-1.4%
Platinum
881.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,602
-0.3%
All Share
67,938
-0.2%
Resource 10
60,704
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,430
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,177
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo