Mkhwebane will testify that phone call had nothing to do with decision to meet Magashule

Busisiwe Mkhwebane will testify that she didn't change her mind about meeting Ace Magashule after receiving a phone call.

She'll also testify that Mosebenzi Zwane "rocked up" at her birthday party uninvited.

Her counsel took Sphelo Samuel under cross-examination on Thursday.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will testify that she didn't change her mind about meeting former Free State premier Ace Magashule after receiving a call.

Mkhwebane's impeachment hearings continued on Thursday, with her counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, taking recently reinstated Free State Public Protector head Sphelo Samuel under cross-examination.

On Wednesday, Samuel testified that, in mid-March 2017, Mkhwebane visited the Free State. Magashule wanted to speak to her before she visited the legislature. At the time, the investigation into the Vrede dairy farm was ongoing.

Mkhwebane told Samuel she didn't take instructions from Magashule, didn't know him and would not meet with him.

A few minutes later, during the meeting, she received a call. On her return, she said she had changed her mind, and she would meet the premier, Samuel testified.

They met for 15 to 20 minutes behind closed doors. Samuel did not know what was said.

In his affidavit, Samuel said it would have been "unusual" if minutes weren't taken to record the meeting, if Vrede was discussed.

READ | Section 194 Committee hears how Mkhwebane shielded Ace, Zwane during Vrede dairy farm probe

On Thursday morning, Mpofu put it to Samuel that one of the "narratives" he wanted the Section 194 Committee to believe was that Magashule wanted to meet with Mkhwebane, but she did not want to do so. But after she received a phone call, she changed her mind. Samuel agreed.

Samuel confirmed that he believed the phone call Mkhwebane received was what led to her changing her mind.

Mpofu then spent some time dissecting the phone call.

Gallo Images Gallo Images

Mpofu asserted that this was "pure speculation". Samuel agreed, saying it was based on Mkhwebane's behaviour.



Mpofu said if it was someone else calling her about another matter and she changed her mind after giving it some thought, Samuel's whole "spy novel" – as he consistently called Samuel's testimony - would fall apart.

Samuel agreed, but added that his version should have been investigated.

Mpofu said Mkhwebane did not deny having received a call during her meeting with Samuel, nor did she deny changing her mind about meeting Magashule. However, she would testify that, if she received a call, it "had nothing to do" with her subsequent decision to meet Magashule.

READ | Mkhwebane impeachment: Taxpayers face paying R130 000 a day for legal team led by Mpofu

Mpofu also raised a matter that wasn't heard in Samuel's testimony the previous day – Vrede-implicated former Free State MEC Mosebenzi Zwane attending Mkhwebane's 50th birthday party in February 2020.



Samuel raised it in an affidavit he sent to then National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise in the same month, asking for an investigation into Mkhwebane.

At the time of the birthday party, Mkhwebane was reinvestigating Vrede.

Mpofu asked Samuel whether Mkhwebane should be removed because Zwane attended her party.

Samuel said that was for the committee to decide, but that a person should not socialise with someone they were investigating.

Mlungisi Louw

The evidence leader, advocate Nazreen Bawa SC, asked whether it was Mkhwebane's version that Zwane "rocked up" – as Mpofu put it - at Mkhwebane's party uninvited. Mpofu confirmed that it was.



Mpofu said that, in black culture, you couldn't control who came to your party.

Samuel said that, if someone arrived uninvited and he knew it created a conflict with his work, he would ask that they were removed.

"I don't want to be in their company," said Samuel.

READ | Mkhwebane's birthday bash: 'Irregular' to host a guest she's investigating - civil watchdogs

In his February 2020-affidavit, Samuel also suggested that Mkhwebane was sweeping the second investigation into Vrede under the carpet.

The report was eventually released in December.

Mpofu said the reinvestigation into Vrede was carried out, so the committee shouldn't be left with the impression that it was swept under the carpet. Samuel agreed.

However, Samuel said the findings against Magashule and Zwane were removed from the report that was released in 2017.

"So they were there. Why would it take two years to investigate?" asked Samuel.

The 2017 report was successfully reviewed in court, which led to the 2020 report.

Zwane was elevated from the Free State by former president Jacob Zuma to become mineral resources minister when state capture was at its height. The Zondo Commission labelled him a "Gupta Minister". Magashule went on to become the ANC's secretary-general, but has since been suspended in terms of the "step-aside" rule.

By lunchtime, Mpofu hadn't asked Samuel about his two potentially most damaging allegations against Mkhwebane: that she issued directives there shouldn't be findings against Magashule and Zwane, which led to the findings being removed from the 2017 Vrede report, and that she didn't provide a full record – including the draft Vrede report with the findings against Magashule and Zwane – to the court when the report was taken under review.

Mpofu's cross-examination continued into Thursday afternoon.



