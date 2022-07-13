Mkhwebane's impeachment not the place for 'unsubstantiated allegations' about CR17 campaign - Presidency

Cyril Ramaphosa rejected the notion that he should appear before the Section 194 Committee regarding the funding of his CR17 campaign.

This view was advanced by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, who appeared to suggest that state funding could have found its way to the CR17 campaign kitty.

In her discredited report on the campaign, Busisiwe Mkhwebane did not claim the campaign used public money.

President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected the notion advanced by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa that he should testify before the Section 194 Committee as to whether he had received state funding for his CR17 presidential campaign.



The National Assembly established the Section 194 Committee in March 2016 for the sole purpose of handling suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment.



The committee's hearings finally got underway on Monday.

During Tuesday's marathon session with constitutional expert Hassen Ebrahim, Holomisa raised the issue of Mkhwebane's report on the CR17 campaign.



"To be clear, we may have to call the president, because maybe - and I am not accusing anybody - some of the judges made a mistake," Holomisa said.



"Because the public interest is still there. The people want to know," he said, after arguing the State Capture Inquiry had confirmed the repeated "misuse of public funds".



City Press

Holomisa further claimed "right now, nobody knows whether there were state funds which could have gone via the CR17 campaign".



However, in her report, Mkhwebane herself never claimed public money had been used in Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign.



She found that Ramaphosa's campaign was implicated in money laundering and potential state capture, even though she didn't disclose the identities of Ramaphosa's donors.

She said she obtained it through an unidentified whistleblower, who leaked bank statements and emails to her office.



Her findings have since been invalidated as both legally baseless and unsupported by any substantive evidence by both the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria and, later, the Constitutional Court, which also found that Mkhwebane had deliberately altered the words of the Executive Ethics Code to find Ramaphosa guilty of misleading Parliament.



READ | Public Protector inquiry: Holomisa contends Ramaphosa should give evidence about CR17 - but will he?



On Wednesday afternoon, the Presidency responded with a statement.



"President Cyril Ramaphosa did not make any allegations against advocate Mkhwebane. Therefore, the president cannot be compelled to provide evidence proving or disproving these accusations," reads presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya's statement.



He further states that Ramaphosa "rejects" Holomisa's suggestion that he should give evidence on his 2017 party political campaign during the Section 194 inquiry.



Magwenya said:

Gen. Holomisa's speculation that the CR17 campaign 'may have used public funds' is baseless, misdirected and vindictive. It is an abuse of parliamentary processes and privilege. It has never been alleged that public funds were used by the CR17 campaign.





"The Constitutional Court judgment last year ruled that the Public Protector had no authority to investigate the CR17 campaign, given that this was not an organ of state and therefore not within the Public Protector's remit."



"Gen. Holomisa is well-advised that the Constitutional Court remains the final arbiter of justice and its judgments must be accepted and respected. Parliament does not have the mandate to review Constitutional Court judgments in the separation of powers of the Executive, Legislative and the Judiciary.



"The section 194 inquiry into advocate Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office is not a platform to make unsubstantiated allegations that fall outside of the scope of inquiry."



There have also been calls from some MPs serving on the committee, including Holomisa, that it should deal with Ramaphosa's suspension of Mkhwebane on 9 June. This was also the view of Mkhwebane.



The dominant view in the committee, and that of its chairperson, Qubudile Dyantyi, is that the suspension is a presidential function and falls outside the scope of the committee's work. The Presidency shares this view.



"President Ramaphosa had in accordance with the section 194(3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, decided to suspend advocate Mkhwebane from the office of the Public Protector, effective 9 June 2022," reads Magwenya's statement.



"Section 194(3) (a) of the Constitution provides that the president may suspend the Public Protector (or any member of a Chapter 9 institution) 'at any time after the start of proceedings by a committee of the National Assembly for [their] removal."



