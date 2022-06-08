10m ago

Mpho Phalatse defends her work as Joburg mayor following Twitter spat with Tony Leon

Zintle Mahlati
Mpho Phalatse.
Lucky Morajane/ Gallo images
  • Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse says she is focused on building on the work she started since taking over the City in November 2021. 
  • Phalatse had a Twitter spat with former DA leader Tony Leon over a comment about potholes.
  • She says she considers the matter closed. 

After a public spat with former DA leader Tony Leon over a comment about potholes, Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has come to her own defence, saying her government has done tremendous work since taking over the city in November 2021. 

Phalatse butted heads with Leon on Monday. 

The mayor hosted a strategic session with DA members, which was posted on her social media page.

The tweet broadly mentioned that the meeting discussed the City's agenda and plans to win voters' trust. 

Leon commented that they should "fix potholes and traffic lights and pavements", and added that, "far more than strategic planning sessions will win the allegiance of your voters". Phalatse did not take kindly to the comment.

On Wednesday, Phalatse's office said in a statement to News24 that she considered her public spat with Leon as a matter that was closed.

She defended her work as the mayor and the progress made by her DA-led coalition government in the seven months it has been in office. 

Former DA leader Tony Leon.

"The executive mayor, Mpho Phalatse, is focused on repairing and rebuilding Johannesburg for and with its six million residents until at least 2026.

"As the DA Joburg caucus leader and executive mayor of a nine-party coalition government, Phalatse works daily through the complexities of governing the country's economic capital. In six months, she has made significant gains in repairing the city through active and smart interventions. 

"With the multi-party government's first budget taking effect on 1 July, residents of the city will begin to see and feel a better Joburg. The executive mayor considers the matter closed and will continue to direct her energies towards building a city of golden opportunities," her spokesperson, Mabine Seabe, said.

Phalatse received support from other DA members.

The uMgeni municipality's mayor in KwaZulu-Natal, Christopher Pappas, said strategic caucus planning meetings were a crucial part of government work. He said he saw no purpose in Leon's tweets.

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille also came to Phalatse's defence, saying that the Joburg mayor was doing tremendous work and that everyone was behind her. 

READ | 'It's an emergency' - City of Joburg sitting on R300bn infrastructure backlog, says Phalatse

But former DA MP Mike Waters called out Phalatse for disrespecting Leon. 

"Extremely disrespectful, to say the least. If it were not for Tony, the DP/DA would not exist, and you certainly would not be mayor. A little humility is in order," Waters wrote. 

When News24 approached Waters to expand on his comments, he declined and said he did not speak to the publication.

The DA in Johannesburg was put under administration by the party in May. 

The reason provided was that the region had performed dismally in the municipal elections. 

Thomas Walters, the DA deputy federal council chairperson, will monitor the region.


