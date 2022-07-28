1h ago

add bookmark

'Nearly cancelled' due to poor support, ANC gala dinner proceeds with empty spots at Ramaphosa's table

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The ANC's gala dinner was held at Nasrec on Wednesday.
The ANC's gala dinner was held at Nasrec on Wednesday.
PHOTO: Zintle Mahlati/News24
  • There were more ANC leaders than business elite at the party's policy conference gala dinner.
  • The gathering, held every five years ahead of the party's policy conference, was almost cancelled due to poor support from business.
  • Addressing the forum, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the policy conference should focus on job creation and the economy. 

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa focused on what the party achieved since its 2017 policy conference when he addressed a smaller than usual crowd of business elite at the party's gala dinner on Wednesday.

He said ANC delegates should focus on growing the economy and creating jobs, which the party had not been able to tackle.

Previously, ANC gala dinners attracted businesspeople who sought to mingle with the political elite and influence policy approaches in the party's elective year. 

This time, most of the audience members were from the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) and leadership.

Several seats were empty at the exclusive presidential tables. Tables at the event – an initiative the party uses to attract funding – cost R15 000 to R1 000 000. And with its unstable financial affairs, the party needs the funds now more than ever. 

During his opening address, ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile said the party had struggled to get people to attend the exclusive gathering, hosted by the ANC Progressive Business Forum. 

"The dinner was nearly cancelled" when organisers battled to get responses, Mashatile said, adding that he gave them an opportunity to try again.

ALSO READ: Pieter du Toit | CR's battle against 'anti-democratic' axis will dominate ANC meeting – not policy

Ramaphosa spoke extensively about the need for the ANC to focus on corruption, health, education and poverty.

"This conference must grapple with the challenges of the present moment and must also develop policy proposals on how the ANC can advance the transformation of our society. Our branches have considered these policy proposals. 

"The most pressing task is to grow our economy and create jobs. That is our most important priority. Linked to this is the strengthening of our organisation," Ramaphosa added.

He outlined previous points on what the government had done to improve Eskom's performance to ensure decreased pressure on the economy.

READ | ANC's proposal to curb corruption: Lifestyle audits, policy on relatives doing business with state

Ramaphosa also painted an optimistic picture of the ANC's efforts to tackle state capture and corruption, saying that the party was attempting to restore itself as an agent of change in society. 

The ANC leader did not speak about the resistance the policy conference would face on its renewal agenda. 

ANC provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo, will propose the scrapping of the party's step-aside rule, which formed part of the tools to distance the party from corrupt members. Those who are against it, believe it has been implemented unfairly.

The policy conference starts on Thursday and ends on Sunday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosaeconomypolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 3237 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
59% - 9225 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3305 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.78
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.36
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.05
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.72
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.2%
Gold
1,741.57
+0.4%
Silver
19.36
+1.4%
Palladium
2,075.82
+2.2%
Platinum
894.38
+0.4%
Brent Crude
106.62
+2.1%
Top 40
62,672
+1.1%
All Share
69,090
+1.0%
Resource 10
63,456
+2.9%
Industrial 25
84,808
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,363
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo