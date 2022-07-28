1h ago

add bookmark

Nelson Mandela Bay: Opposition parties a step closer to ousting ANC as new coalition agreement signed

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA leader John Steenhuisen.
DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images
  • A new coalition government could soon take over the governance of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.
  • On Thursday, several opposition parties signed an agreement to oust the ANC-led alliance.
  • The DA is the biggest party in the new agreement.

Opposition parties in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality have signed a coalition government agreement, taking the first step to oust the ANC-led alliance governing the metro.

On Thursday, parties met in Gqeberha for a signing ceremony to cement the deal that took just over four months to come together. 

DA leader John Steenhuisen told journalists at a press conference that differences should be put aside to improve services.

READ | 'The better devil': EFF backs DA-led coalition to oust ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay

He said he believed that coalition governments were South Africa’s future.

"Can we fix it? Yes, we can," Steenhuisen told journalists quoting the popular cartoon character Bob the Builder.

"We have different philosophies, different ideologies, but we found common ground around the key principles on what we want to achieve for the people of Nelson Mandela Bay. This is undoubtedly a city in great crisis that has been plagued by instability and too many people who have placed their interest above the interests of the people."

Asked about the DA’s mayoral candidate, Steenhuisen said Eastern Cape MPL Retief Odendaal would be put forward by the party.

Other positions are yet to be determined and announced.

READ | 'What has Zuma done?': ANC split on step-aside rule, but KZN delegates push to scrap resolution

Piet Mey, leader of the Freedom Front Plus in the Eastern Cape, said the City had been destroyed by the ANC’s weak leadership.

"I believe this coalition government will make a difference in the next six months," he said.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Eugene Johnson.

ACDP deputy president Wayne Thring welcomed the agreement and reiterated that it would work in the interests of ratepayers and residents.

The ACDP, African Independent Congress, Abantu Integrity Movement, DA, Freedom Front Plus, PAC, and the UDM agreed to form a coalition government.

The Northern Alliance (NA), who were once part of the talks, were not part of the new agreement.

Steenhuisen said an offer for the NA to take up a seat on the mayoral committee was still available.

"We hope they will take it and be part of this new movement," he said.

Should the parties successfully form a coalition, it would be the second change in government since the 2021 municipal elections.

READ | Port eZillebeth? DA's push for top jobs stalls bid to oust ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay

Last year, Eugene Johnson was elected as the mayor of the metro - by a one-vote margin - over DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga, who is now in the provincial legislature.

Bhanga won 59 votes, while the Johnson got 60. During the 2021 municipal elections, the DA and ANC each won 48 seats.

Altogether, 119 votes were counted, no ballots were spoilt, and only one councillor from the DA was absent.

The parties have already started a petition to remove the current metro leadership.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dajohn steenhuisenport elizabetheastern capepolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 3271 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
58% - 9280 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3340 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.64
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.21
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.92
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,746.75
+0.7%
Silver
19.66
+3.0%
Palladium
2,080.50
+2.4%
Platinum
893.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
106.62
+2.1%
Top 40
62,745
+1.2%
All Share
69,177
+1.1%
Resource 10
63,503
+3.0%
Industrial 25
84,995
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,365
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo