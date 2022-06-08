37m ago

No need for Ramaphosa to resign, David Mabuza tells MPs amid outcry over farm theft

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Deputy David Mabuza.
  • Deputy President David Mabuza says there is no need for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.
  • On Wednesday, Mabuza told Parliament he is aware of the case against the president.
  • Pressure is mounting on Ramaphosa to come clean over an alleged cover-up of a cash heist at his game farm in Limpopo.

Deputy President David Mabuza defended his boss in Parliament, brushing off calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign amid an uproar over an alleged cover-up of a cash heist at Ramaphosa's game farm.

"I don't think we have reached that point. I don't think we have reached any point that seeks to say the president must step down," Mabuza told MPs on Wednesday.


He responded to questions from lawmakers; and questions around the burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm was expected.

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube was the first to quiz Mabuza on the matter.

Briefly, Mabuza noted the question and reiterated he only knew a case had been opened and requested space for law enforcement agencies to investigate it.

Taking a second bite at the cherry, EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi asked Mabuza whether he was ready to stand in should Ramaphosa step down.

"Will you convince him to step down in the interests of the country?"

Mabuza said: "All I know is that a case has been opened, and we have allowed the different institutions of our country to investigate and make a determination. Beyond that, probably, a decision will be taken after a determination has been made which we can't jump the gun and say this is going to be the determination."

The case against Ramaphosa also involves Namibian President Hage Geingob.

A criminal complaint against Ramaphosa was laid by former spy boss Arthur Fraser over what exactly happened after the February 2020 theft.

According to Fraser, Ramaphosa asked Geingob to help find the suspects, resulting in Presidential Protective Unit head Major-General Wally Rhoode entering and exiting Namibia using unofficial channels, News24 reported.

Over the weekend, amaBhungane reported that in 2020, Namibian authorities identified suspects following a break-in at Ramaphosa's farm.

One was arrested after crossing into Namibia illegally.

However, Namibian sources alleged South African intelligence back channels were used to get the Namibians to let the matter go, purportedly to protect Ramaphosa.

According to amaBhungane, Namibian law enforcement agencies were alerted to about N$6 million (about R6 million) that was transferred by the suspects into Namibian bank accounts between February and May 2020.

One of the suspects, Imanuwela David, a Namibian-born individual who also carries a South African passport, was arrested after illegally crossing into Namibia on or about 12 June 2020.


It reported that by 16 June 2020, Namibian journalists were already aware David was allegedly linked to a "theft worth around R50 million from a farm belonging to President Cyril Ramaphosa".

A case was not registered with police in the two years since the burglary.

During a press conference on Monday, Geingob clarified that while he spoke to various African leaders, he did not offer them favours.

"Ever since I took office, I have been in touch with about 14 presidents. We just call each other. [There are] about four in the West, two in the East and now some in southern Africa. I am in touch with people," he said.

