1h ago

add bookmark

ANC's step-aside policy 'must not only be reviewed, but must be scrapped' - KZN leadership

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has become the first province to call for the scrapping of the step-aside policy.
  • Its newly elected provincial leaders believe the policy has been factionally implemented to suppress dissenting voices.
  • The ANC in Limpopo is expected to become the second province to call for the scrapping of the policy.

As the ANC heads into its policy conference starting on Thursday, its national leadership has a tough task ahead if it hopes to retain one of its instruments for forging renewal – its step-aside policy.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal – the province with the biggest ANC membership – has become the first provincial leadership group to call for the scrapping of the party's renewal enforcing policy, the step-aside rule.

Newly elected ANC leaders in KZN holding hands
The new ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal are (from left) treasurer Ntuthuko Mahlaba, deputy secretary Sipho Hlomuka, secretary Bheki Mtolo, deputy chairperson Nomagugu Simelane, and chairperson Sboniso Duma after they were elected in Durban on Saturday.

The call was made by newly elected provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, when he gave an update on what resolutions the ANC in the province had taken during closed discussions. The ANC's KwaZulu-Natal conference was held in Durban over the weekend. 

Mtolo said the provincial ANC had officially adopted the position that the step-aside policy and its revised guidelines should be scrapped entirely.

"The conference, therefore, resolved that its delegates at the national policy conference must forward a proposal that the step-aside policy must not only be reviewed, but must be scrapped," said Mtolo.

The step-aside policy bars criminally charged ANC members from being nominated and standing for election at any level in the party.

The revision of the policy prevented the winning slate from fulfilling its wishes of having criminally charged eThekwini ANC chairperson Zandile Gumede stand for election for the position of provincial treasurer.

It was thought that the powerful ANC eThekwini region had turned its back on the former chairperson Sihle Zikalala, and former secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, because it believed that they were not willing to challenge the national ANC on the step-aside policy.

READ | Clean sweep for ANC faction sympathetic to Zuma in KwaZulu-Natal

Mtolo said the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) had seemingly encroached on the will of ANC branches through this policy. Mtolo said the policy prevented them from electing whoever they wished. He said this situation would stop in KwaZulu-Natal, as the province prepared itself to fight tooth and nail to overturn the step-aside policy.

The ANC in Limpopo is also expected to make a call for the policy to be reviewed.

Mtolo also said that delegates at the conference had resolved to support former president Jacob Zuma.

Mtolo added:

We have developed a comprehensive support programme for the former president's legacy...

He said as a former president, Zuma should not be "isolated" and that it was not supposed to be the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal's duty to ensure that Zuma's legacy was preserved.

Newly elected provincial chairperson Sboniso Duma echoed similar antagonistic views as he delivered his closing remarks at the elective conference.

He said the organisation's renewal project had been weaponised and used to weed out dissenting voices from the ANC.

The outspoken former youth league leader also took a dig at Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

"Zondo is no longer a judge, but a political analyst, or employed to push certain narratives," said Duma.

He also criticised the non-payment of the salaries of ANC staff members, saying such an act should be regarded as an atrocity.

He said this would lead to demotivated staff members, which could have further consequences, such as delayed conferences, ahead of its national elective conference later this year.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancsboniso dumadurbankwazulu-natalcorruptionpolitical partiespoliticsgovernance
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2817 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 7431 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2895 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.77
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.19
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,730.57
+0.2%
Silver
18.69
+0.6%
Palladium
2,004.00
-2.1%
Platinum
880.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,626
-0.2%
All Share
67,920
-0.2%
Resource 10
60,756
+0.1%
Industrial 25
84,625
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,089
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo