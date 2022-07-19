Phala Phala burglary: Acting Public Protector to subpoena Ramaphosa for answers

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka will subpoena Cyril Ramaphosa for answers about the Phala Phala burglary.

The president has been accused of covering up the burglary.

Ramaphosa has been under pressure to answer questions on the matter, but has remained tight-lipped.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka wants answers from President Cyril Ramaphosa with regard to the Phala Phala scandal.

Gcaleka will subpoena Ramaphosa to respond to questions about the alleged cover-up of the burglary at his Limpopo game farm, Phala Phala.

Her office said on Tuesday that he had not responded to the allegations by the extended date of 18 July - and, instead, requested a further extension, which she denied on the same day.

"The PPSA will, therefore, be invoking its subpoena powers…"

READ | Ramaphosa still defiant on Phala Phala theft: ‘I will not be intimidated or be bullied'

The Public Protector Act says she may direct anyone to submit an affidavit, appear before her to give evidence or provide any document for the purpose of conducting an investigation.

The former director-general of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, opened a kidnapping and money laundering case against Ramaphosa, Presidential Protection Unit head Major-General Wally Rhoode and Crime Intelligence for allegedly concealing a burglary at Phala Phala in February 2020.

Jan Gerber/News24

Ramaphosa has been under pressure to answer questions about the Phala Phala scandal.

At the SA Communist Party conference last week, he told delegates he would not allow the allegations to "intimidate or bully" him "into subjection".

"I am prepared to be held accountable, and I also have, of my own volition, committed to presenting myself before the State Capture Commission. We were meant to meet a week ago, but the date did not suit everyone, and I will go and present myself," said Ramaphosa.

Asked for comment, Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president's legal team was in contact with the Public Protector's office.