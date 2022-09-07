Phala Phala: No, Ramaphosa is not considering resigning, says advisor

President Cyril Ramaphosa is not considering resigning from his job.

Ramaphosa's advisor, Bejani Chauke, says the president is focusing on his duties.

Ramaphosa is facing multiple probes into alleged wrongdoing following a robbery at his Phala Phala farm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is not considering resigning from his job.

This is according to his political advisor, Bejani Chauke, who said claims that Ramaphosa wanted to relinquish his presidential duties were false.

"There is a video which reports that Cde CR is considering resigning from his duties. This is false," Chauke said on Wednesday.

"Cde CR is focused on his presidential duties and to lead the ANC towards its national conference in December. No falsehoods will sway him away from these important responsibilities."

The video, the source of which News24 could not authenticate, cited reports that Ramaphosa's resignation was imminent.

Ramaphosa is facing multiple probes into alleged wrongdoing following the revelation of a burglary at his farm in February 2020, where at least R8 million in US dollars was stolen.

While Chauke insisted that Ramaphosa was not considering stepping down from his position, at least two ANC leaders close to Ramaphosa touted the possibility of him stepping down when the accusations first surfaced.





But, they said, he was not considering stepping down "at this point".

READ | Phala Phala: Mystery Sudanese businessman paid $580 000 to Ramaphosa's farmhand 45 days before theft

A criminal case was opened by the former director-general of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, in which revelations about the burglary first surfaced.

The Public Protector is now probing ethical questions related to criminal activities at Ramaphosa's farm and whether he violated the executive code of ethics.

News24 reported this week that Ramaphosa told the Public Protector a Sudanese businessman, Mustaf Mohamed Ibrahim Hazim, handed $580 000 (about R8 million) in cash to an employee at the farm on 25 December 2019.

Gallo Images Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Die Burger

Ramaphosa also confirmed the money was hidden under a "sofa cushion" and claimed he could provide a receipt for the cash transaction.

According to the president's responses to the Public Protector, Hazim handed a bag of cash to a Phala Phala staff member after it was agreed he would purchase a group of buffalo, which had traits that made them undesirable breeding stock for Phala Phala's operations.

But the buffalo were still at Phala Phala, Ramaphosa's responses revealed.

Amid the allegations, Ramaphosa refused to publicly provide details on the incident amid calls for accountability.





Last Tuesday, in a question session in the National Assembly, ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula asked Ramaphosa to "take the nation in confidence" on Phala Phala.

Ramaphosa refused.

He said investigations were ongoing, he was cooperating with the "relevant authorities", and he had been advised "that it is best to address these matters when those processes have been done".

Opposition MPs were up in arms about Ramaphosa's refusal to answer the question, but the Presidency and ANC claimed that he did answer the question.

The DA asked National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for the establishment of an ad hoc committee into Phala Phala, but she refused the request, citing the ongoing investigations.





Other opposition parties also want a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa is facing a Section 89 process, also called impeachment.

Mapisa-Nqakula will appoint an independent three-person panel to determine whether there is a prima facie case for his removal, given the allegations.

The panel's report will be taken to a vote in the National Assembly. A simple majority is needed to proceed with an inquiry.

If the majority is not obtained, it's the end of the matter.



