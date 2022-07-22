1h ago

add bookmark

Phala Phala probe: Ramaphosa submits written answers after Public Protector subpoena threat

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cyril Ramaphosa.
Cyril Ramaphosa.
Kayleen Morgan/News24
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa sought an extension on the deadline to answer questions related to the Public Protector's Phala Phala investigation. 
  • Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka rejected his request. 
  • Ramaphosa's spokesperson said Gcaleka's subpoena threats were unnecessary.  

Soon after her subpoena threat, acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has submitted written answers related to the Phala Phala investigation.

On Friday, Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said Ramaphosa had submitted the answers, and that they would not comment further about the investigation. 

Ramaphosa faced the threat of a subpoena from Gcaleka after he failed to meet the 18 July deadline for submission. 

The president's legal team had asked for a further extension, which Gcaleka rejected.

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka.
Jan Gerber/News24

The questions relate to the burglary at his Phala Phala farm in February 2020. 

He has been accused of trying to keep the robbery secret, and of possibly abusing state resources to apprehend those who committed the crime. 

READ | Ramaphosa under renewed pressure over Phala Phala farm theft as Public Protector subpoenas him

A criminal case was opened by former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser, in which revelations about the burglary first surfaced. 

The Public Protector is probing the ethical questions related to the incident, and Ramaphosa’s answers were expected to shed light on what he knows. 

On Friday, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Gcaleka’s subpoena threat was unnecessary. 

"The threat of the subpoena was unnecessary in our view because the president’s legal team was in communication with the office of the Public Protector.

"There was an attempt for a meeting to explain the reasoning behind the request for an extension, but that meeting did not occur. The responses to Public Protector have been delivered and received by the office of the Public Protector,” Magwenya said. 

Mkhwebane impeachment

In another legal debacle facing the president, Magwenya said Ramaphosa believed he should not appear before the Section 194 Committee. 

The committee is investigating suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office. 

Her legal team and several Members of Parliament believe Ramaphsoa should appear before the committee. 

The president suspended Mkhwebane weeks before her inquiry was set to begin. 

READ | Mkhwebane's throw of the dice: Public Protector tries to drag Ramaphosa into impeachment proceedings

Magwenya seemed to draw a link between Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Mkhwebane and her desire for him to appear. 

"We will wait until the committee officially advises us whether the president needs to appear before the inquiry. As it stands, we do not see any need for the president to appear.

"The National Assembly kicked off this process, and the president had to fulfil his Constitutional obligation with respect to effecting a suspension. We do not see any need for him to appear, and he did not make allegations against Mkhwebane. All he did was to fulfil his side of the constitutional obligation," Magwenya said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbusisiwe mkhwebanecyril ramaphosapoliticscrime and courts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2598 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 7032 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2675 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.80
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.19
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.19
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,730.21
+0.7%
Silver
18.74
-0.6%
Palladium
2,035.00
+7.6%
Platinum
883.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
103.86
-3.0%
Top 40
61,767
+0.2%
All Share
68,070
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,705
+3.3%
Industrial 25
84,942
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,134
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo