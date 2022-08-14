ANC stalwart Maape goes head-to-head with ex-MEC Maloyi for North West chairperson position

Of the seven ANC chairperson hopefuls in the North West, only two candidates have made the cut.

Current Premier Bushy Maape and former ANC MP Nono Maloyi will square up for the position of provincial chairperson.

Two of the top five positions went uncontested.

The nomination for the North West top five positions concluded without incident, cutting down the number of those vying for the chairperson position from seven to only two.

The two-horse race now sees current Premier Bushy Maape and former ANC MP Nono Maloyi squaring up for the position of the provincial chairperson.



There was a strong push for Maloyi not to contest the position of chairperson at this conference, with his detractors citing a 2018 culpable homicide case that the National Prosecuting Authority provisionally withdrew, as grounds for him to step aside.

Branches from the North West's biggest region, Bojanala wrote to the Interim Provincial Committee requesting that Maloyi not be allowed to stand for election, given that the serious charge may still be reinstated.

They argued that the case was not struck off the roll meaning Maloyi still faced the serious charge.

For the deputy chair position, Lasi Mokgosi and Paul Sebego were nominated and accepted nominations and will be standing for election.

The three other top five positions were not contested, with Sipho Dayel, Viola Motsumi, and Sello Lehari nominated for the positions of provincial secretary, deputy secretary, and treasurer, respectively.

Sipho Dayel, however, declined the nomination leading to further candidates having to be nominated from the floor.

Unlike candidates nominated by branches who only need 20% votes from branches in good standing, those nominated from the floor need 25% votes from voting branch delegates at the conference.



Economic Development MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi, who was also vying for the chairperson position, was nominated for the position of provincial secretary and will be contesting as will Louis Diremelo who also managed to receive enough voting branch delegates' support.

The North West conference went ahead despite further threats of litigation.

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo penned a letter of demand to the ANC demanding that the conference not continue, given that the Interim Provincial Committee that prepared the way for the conference did so despite its term of office having expired.

In a brutally honest opening address at the ANC 9th North West elective conference on Saturday evening, the ANC deputy president warned that South Africans are losing patience with the ANC.

Mabuza said:

It is a known fact that we are facing challenges. We meet at a time when the people that we profess to lead are now starting to question themselves, and they doubt our ability to provide leadership to the complex societal challenges of the moment.

Despite the numerous challenges, Mabuza said that it was time for delegates to prioritise forging unity instead of entrenching further divisions.

"Today is the day we should come out with a clear vision, fresh political ideas, and a deep commitment to rebuild the province. Our focus should be on creating stability in political and administrative leadership.

"If there is no stability in the province, those who suffer the most are the people; for the ANC government would be unable to respond and deliver on their aspirations for better services and an improved quality of life, as first promised in our 1994 election manifesto," said Mabuza.

Mabuza, also thanked delegates gathered at the Rustenburg Civic Centre, saying they had displayed great camaraderie in ensuring that the conference eventually went ahead.

"As the NEC, we want to thank everyone from the branches, regions, and provincial levels for the maturity that you have displayed to ensure that this conference takes place," said Mabuza.

Severe delays plagued the start of the conference, which eventually started on Saturday evening.



