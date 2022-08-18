ANC to crack down on divisive, slate-based campaigning leading up to December conference

The ANC is adding measures to try to root out “divisive slate-based politics and factionalism” during election seasons.

ANC’s electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe said singing divisive songs and wearing regalia that promotes individuals or groupings is not permitted.

Members who breach these rules will be hauled before the party’s disciplinary committee.

Attempts are in full swing from the ANC to root out “divisive” slate-based politics, including doing away with popular factional names such as Adiwele, Taliban and Ankole.

The party also wants to bring to a halt members wearing regalia that promotes various groupings, like the black and white scarves representing the Taliban faction, and T-shirts bearing the faces of candidates for positions.

The announcement was made by the chairperson of the ANC’s electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe, on Thursday during a media briefing announcing the official nomination process and rules to be adopted for the 55th National Elective Conference due to take place on 16 December.

Motlanthe stressed that the rules prohibit “factional practices, vote buying and the promoting of disunity and slate-based politics".

He reiterated that the ANC code of conduct forbids certain actions that include “participating in any organised factional activity that goes beyond normal, recognised free debate and campaigning”.

Motlanthe said the singing of derogatory songs during campaigning will no longer be tolerated. This has dominated provincial and regional conferences that have taken place in the past year, setting a precedent in the run-up to the national elective conference.

He added that regalia that promotes certain individuals or groupings will also no longer be permitted.

The former president said the use of media or other platforms to sow divisions would be dealt with decisively.

Motlanthe stated that the offenders who breach the new party rules would face disciplinary action.

“Any member involved in the prohibited activities in the sections above may be suspended or expelled following a disciplinary process. Any candidate whose campaign supporters participate in such activities must condemn the actions of supporters and may be disqualified if they do not make a strong effort to end this behaviour,” he warned.

An ANC whistleblowing centre will be set up to report offenders.

Motlanthe noted that candidates contesting internal ANC elections must agree to abide by these rules and keep a clear record of all sources of donations in money or in kind and all spending on their campaign.

“The full financial record of every campaign must be submitted to the electoral committee. The electoral committee has the right to demand further particulars and to inspect bank statements of candidates, campaigns, and campaign workers and to interview campaign organisers,” said Motlanthe.

He said party members themselves are the ones who have to guard that slates don't take root, and that finances are not abused for political gain.

“It’s a matter of organisational responsibility. Members have to ensure that there is no vote buying or factionalism. When people come to members and give them lists of slates or try to bribe them, they need to come to us,” Motlanthe said.