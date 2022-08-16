1h ago

add bookmark

ANC wants step-aside rule cemented in party constitution

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
  • A fierce battle awaits the ANC at its national conference in December. 
  • The party circulated a draft constitutional amendment document to its branches. 
  • The most controversial of the amendments is to make the step-aside rule part of the ANC's constitution. 

Despite fierce contestation still simmering about the step-aside rule, the ANC plans to cement the rule as part of the party's constitution at its conference in December. 

The ANC has compiled a list of constitutional proposed amendments, which deal with organisational renewal and membership.

The step-aside rule or "temporary suspension" has appeared as part of the proposed amendment 16. 

The rule, taken at the ANC's 2017 conference, has seen several prominent ANC leaders step aside from elected positions because of criminal court cases. 

Ace Magashule, the ANC's secretary-general, has been suspended since May 2021 because of a corruption court case.

READ | Pro-Zuma song shut down at ANC policy conference, while KZN sticks to guns on step-aside rule

This year, the ANC's national executive committee strengthened the step-aside rule; it was extended to exclude party members on step-aside to not contest elective positions. 

The ANC eThekwini's regional chairperson, Zandile Gumede, could not stand for the treasurer-general position at the KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference because of corruption cases.

The party, in its draft constitutional amendment document, which News24 has seen, described stepping aside as: 

Voluntarily relinquishing, forgoing or refraining from temporarily exercising or enjoying the benefits, privileges and entitlements, including not standing for a position in the BEC, REC, PEC or NEC. This extends to holding any office, post or position as an office bearer, public representative, member or deployee, pending the finalisation of any process or proceeding, including a disciplinary hearing, appeal or review, whether inside or outside the organisation.

For a member to step aside, they would have to face criminal charges or any disciplinary hearing in the ANC. 

The rule will be voluntary, but if an ANC member fails to step aside from the leadership structure, the secretary-general will have the power to suspend the member. 

The constitutional proposed amendment stated that the party could reverse the step-aside ruling if new facts emerged. 

The rule's emergence as a constitutional amendment will see growing debates ahead of the December conference. 

The ANC in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal expressed support for the rule being scrapped.  Both provinces believe strongly that the rule has been selectively applied. 

These two provinces had popular leaders - Gumede in KZN, and Dan Msiza in Limpopo - prohibited from standing for elective positions because of the rule. 

READ | December conference crucial as step-aside policy continues to trouble ANC

Ahead of the ANC policy conference in July, calls for the rule to be scrapped were made. 

However, in his closing address, party leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, said the rule would remain. 

He added that the concerns raised would be listened to. 

The ANC in KZN had already expressed its intention to fight the rule at the national conference. 

ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo's confidence is not without weight. It is expected to bring the biggest delegation of branch delegates to the conference. 

Mtolo told News24 at the policy conference that the real fight would happen in December. 

For the constitutional amendments to pass, it would need the majority of support from ANC branches. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosabheki mtolopolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 2088 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
47% - 8828 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
38% - 7082 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
4% - 695 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.42
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.86
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.71
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,776.64
-0.2%
Silver
20.18
-0.5%
Palladium
2,156.48
+0.2%
Platinum
941.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
95.10
-3.2%
Top 40
64,726
+1.1%
All Share
71,505
+1.1%
Resource 10
65,387
+3.3%
Industrial 25
87,072
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,239
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo